Certain Pokémon are best used in only specific matchups, but players are always busy working on building out perfect counters each time a new special Tera Raid is added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Mighty Cinderace is just one instance of this, but Armarouge is a strong Pokémon that can be used in a number of different situations outside of limited event raids too—so here are some ways you can build out the Fire/Psychic-type.

Armarouge isn’t the bulkiest Pokémon out there, but it does offer players the ability to function as a flexible support Pokémon with high offensive output as well. It can also completely counter Fire-type threats like Cinderace due to its Flash Fire ability and has access to plenty of different moves to fit any team’s needs.

As long as you build out your Armarouge with the right EVs to counter some of the threats you plan to tackle with it, the moveset is just easy clean-up work. Here are just a few of the best builds you can use for your Armarouge when battling Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Armarouge Tera Raid builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Armarouge is going to play a mixed role in most raids, with players able to set up double screens at will, clear the boss’ stat buffs, apply its own debuffs, and deal out massive damage depending on how you set things up.

Your three staple moves will be Psychic Terrain, Expanding Force, and your preference of screen—be it Reflect or Light Screen. Then you will have multiple options for flexible fourth moves that can be used to fit what your raid party of the day is running with. Here are a few options you can go with.

Mighty Cinderace counter or general good stuff

With Flash Fire, Armarouge already eliminates Cinderace’s most common offensive move in seven star raids and everything else about this build is designed to make the big bad bunny go down without too much of a struggle.

You aren’t going to put a focus on Defense EVs with this specific build, but HP and Special Attack are on the menu to ensure you can survive a few heavy hits and deal some massive damage in response. Using Reflect to start things off and then setting yourself up is just the first step in getting that done.

Tera Type: Psychic

Ability: Flash Fire While this ability is in effect, this Pokémon is immune to damage from Fire-type attacks.

Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack)

Held Item: Shell Bell or Twistedspoon

EV spread 252 HP 4 Defense 252 Special Attack

Moves Expanding Force Psychic Terrain Reflect Acid Spray/Clear Smog/Calm Mind



General Tera Raid build

You won’t find much need to swap around Armarouge’s moves or EVs if you plan to use it in other Tera Raids. It is very useful as a support Pokémon in basically every scenario that doesn’t include Rock, Ground, Water, or Dark-type bosses—unless they are specific Pokémon.

This build is more focused on being a screen setter and then hitting hard with the typical Expanding Force/Psychic Terrain combo. Iterate on that as you will!