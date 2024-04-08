Best 4 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teams from EUIC 2024

The 2024 Pokémon European Championship wrapped up on April 7 after thousands of players made their way to London for a chance at lifting the title and grabbing themselves a slot at Worlds—and plenty of Scarlet and Violet VGC teams to look at.

Regulation F was in full force here, with Pokémon like Raging Bolt leading the pack from the Indigo Disk DLC and Incineroar dominating the entire event. However, only one trainer could win and take the ultimate prize, with Nils Dunlop taking the title. For those looking to see what teams did well, no matter the reason, here are the top four players and their teams from the weekend’s action.

1st Place: Nils Dunlop

Nils Dunlop is back on top!



With a 2-0 victory in the finals, Nils is your #PokemonEUIC 2024 Masters Division Champion! #PokemonVG pic.twitter.com/snsvvQ6Y9K — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 7, 2024

Pokémon: Urshifu [Rapid Strike Style]

Ability: Unseen Fist

Tera Type: Water

Held Item: Choice Scarf

Moveset: Surging Strikes, Close Combat, Aqua Jet, U-turn

Pokémon: Porygon2

Ability: Download

Tera Type: Flying

Held Item: Eviolite

Moveset: Tera Blast, Ice Beam, Recover, Trick Room

Pokémon: Ursaluna

Ability: Guts

Tera Type: Ghost

Held Item: Flame Orb

Moveset: Headlong Rush, Earthquake, Protect, Facade

Pokémon: Incineroar

Ability: Intimidate

Tera Type: Grass

Held Item: Sitrus Berry

Moveset: Fake Out, Flare Blitz, Knock Off, Parting Shot

Pokémon: Flutter Mane

Ability: Protosynthesis

Tera Type: Fairy

Held Item: Booster Energy

Moveset: Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Substitute, Protect

Pokémon: Amoonguss

Ability: Regenerator

Tera Type: Ghost

Held Item: Rocky Helmet

Moveset: Spore, Rage Powder, Sludge Bomb, Protect

2nd Place: Tim Edwards

Ogerpon is able to survive long enough to take out Alex Gómez Berna's Raging Bolt, guaranteeing Tim Edwards' own Paradox Pokémon a spot in the #PokemonVG Masters Finals tomorrow! #PokémonEUIC pic.twitter.com/sHdRTD0lyI — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 6, 2024

Pokémon: Raging Bolt

Ability: Protosynthesis

Tera Type: Fairy

Held Item: Leftovers

Moveset: Protect, Calm Mind, Dragon Pulse, Thunderclap

Pokémon: Ogerpon [Hearthflame Mask]

Ability: Mold Breaker

Tera Type: Fire

Held Item: Hearthflame Mask

Moveset: Spiky Shield, Wood Hammer, Ivy Cudgel, Stomping Tantrum

Pokémon: Rillaboom

Ability: Grassy Surge

Tera Type: Fire

Held Item: Assault Vest

Moveset: Wood Hammer, Grassy Glide, U-turn, Fake Out

Pokémon: Incineroar

Ability: Intimidate

Tera Type: Ghost

Held Item: Sitrus Berry

Moveset: Parting Shot, Knock Off, Will-O-Wisp, Fake Out

Pokémon: Urshifu [Rapid Strike Style]

Ability: Unseen Fist

Tera Type: Water

Held Item: Focus Sash

Moveset: Protect, Close Combat, Surging Strikes, Aqua Jet

Pokémon: Flutter Mane

Ability: Protosynthesis

Tera Type: Fairy

Held Item: Booster Energy

Moveset: Protect, Moonblast, Icy Wind, Taunt

3rd Place: Jorijn Raijmakers

Rillaboom goes for game, but Porygon2 takes the Grassy Glide and KOs it back with Tera Blast! With a 3-to-1 Pokémon disadvantage, Diego forfeits, and Jorijn Raijmakers moves on to Top 4. #PokemonEUIC pic.twitter.com/N9QdKTQkz1 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 6, 2024

Pokémon: Roaring Moon

Ability: Protosynthesis

Tera Type: Flying

Held Item: Booster Energy

Moveset: Protect, Knock Off, Acrobatics, Dragon Dance

Pokémon: Porygon2

Ability: Download

Tera Type: Poison

Held Item: Eviolite

Moveset: Tera Blast, Ice Beam, Trick Room, Recover

Pokémon: Gholdengo

Ability: Good as Gold

Tera Type: Fairy

Held Item: Choice Specs

Moveset: Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Trick

Pokémon: Incineroar

Ability: Intimidate

Tera Type: Grass

Held Item: Sitrus Berry

Moveset: Flare Blitz, Knock Off, Fake Out, Parting Shot

Pokémon: Amoonguss

Ability: Regenerator

Tera Type: Water

Held Item: Rocky Helmet

Moveset: Protect, Spore, Rage Powder, Pollen Puff

Pokémon: Landorus [Incarnate Forme]

Ability: Sheer Force

Tera Type: Poison

Held Item: Life Orb

Moveset: Protect, Earth Power, Sludge Bomb, Substitute

4th Place: Alex Gomez Berna

Alex Gómez Berna makes a great read to not target the low health Urshifu, and instead knocks out Luca's Flutter Mane. Alex moves on to Top 4. #PokemonEUIC pic.twitter.com/bY9KkDloH4 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 6, 2024

Pokémon: Rillaboom

Ability: Grassy Surge

Tera Type: Fire

Held Item: Assault Vest

Moveset: Grassy Glide, Wood Hammer, U-turn, Fake Out

Pokémon: Incineroar

Ability: Intimidate

Tera Type: Ghost

Held Item: Shuca Berry

Moveset: Fake Out, Parting Shot, Will-O-Wisp, Flare Blitz

Pokémon: Gholdengo

Ability: Good as Gold

Tera Type: Fairy

Held Item: Leftovers

Moveset: Protect, Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Nasty Plot

Pokémon: Chien-Pao

Ability: Sword of Ruin

Tera Type: Fire

Held Item: Clear Amulet

Moveset: Protect, Sucker Punch, Icicle Crash, Sacred Sword

Pokémon: Raging Bolt

Ability: Protosynthesis

Tera Type: Fairy

Held Item: Booster Energy

Moveset: Protect, Calm Mind, Dragon Pulse, Thunderclap

Pokémon: Urshifu [Rapid Strike Style]

Ability: Unseen Fist

Tera Type: Fire

Held Item: Mystic Water

Moveset: Protect, Close Combat, Aqua Jet, Surging Strikes

