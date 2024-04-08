Best 4 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teams from EUIC 2024

The 2024 Pokémon European Championship wrapped up on April 7 after thousands of players made their way to London for a chance at lifting the title and grabbing themselves a slot at Worlds—and plenty of Scarlet and Violet VGC teams to look at.
Regulation F was in full force here, with Pokémon like Raging Bolt leading the pack from the Indigo Disk DLC and Incineroar dominating the entire event. However, only one trainer could win and take the ultimate prize, with Nils Dunlop taking the title. For those looking to see what teams did well, no matter the reason, here are the top four players and their teams from the weekend’s action.
1st Place: Nils Dunlop
- Pokémon: Urshifu [Rapid Strike Style]
- Ability: Unseen Fist
- Tera Type: Water
- Held Item: Choice Scarf
- Moveset: Surging Strikes, Close Combat, Aqua Jet, U-turn
- Pokémon: Porygon2
- Ability: Download
- Tera Type: Flying
- Held Item: Eviolite
- Moveset: Tera Blast, Ice Beam, Recover, Trick Room
- Pokémon: Ursaluna
- Ability: Guts
- Tera Type: Ghost
- Held Item: Flame Orb
- Moveset: Headlong Rush, Earthquake, Protect, Facade
- Pokémon: Incineroar
- Ability: Intimidate
- Tera Type: Grass
- Held Item: Sitrus Berry
- Moveset: Fake Out, Flare Blitz, Knock Off, Parting Shot
- Pokémon: Flutter Mane
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Held Item: Booster Energy
- Moveset: Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Substitute, Protect
- Pokémon: Amoonguss
- Ability: Regenerator
- Tera Type: Ghost
- Held Item: Rocky Helmet
- Moveset: Spore, Rage Powder, Sludge Bomb, Protect
2nd Place: Tim Edwards
- Pokémon: Raging Bolt
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Held Item: Leftovers
- Moveset: Protect, Calm Mind, Dragon Pulse, Thunderclap
- Pokémon: Ogerpon [Hearthflame Mask]
- Ability: Mold Breaker
- Tera Type: Fire
- Held Item: Hearthflame Mask
- Moveset: Spiky Shield, Wood Hammer, Ivy Cudgel, Stomping Tantrum
- Pokémon: Rillaboom
- Ability: Grassy Surge
- Tera Type: Fire
- Held Item: Assault Vest
- Moveset: Wood Hammer, Grassy Glide, U-turn, Fake Out
- Pokémon: Incineroar
- Ability: Intimidate
- Tera Type: Ghost
- Held Item: Sitrus Berry
- Moveset: Parting Shot, Knock Off, Will-O-Wisp, Fake Out
- Pokémon: Urshifu [Rapid Strike Style]
- Ability: Unseen Fist
- Tera Type: Water
- Held Item: Focus Sash
- Moveset: Protect, Close Combat, Surging Strikes, Aqua Jet
- Pokémon: Flutter Mane
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Held Item: Booster Energy
- Moveset: Protect, Moonblast, Icy Wind, Taunt
3rd Place: Jorijn Raijmakers
- Pokémon: Roaring Moon
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Tera Type: Flying
- Held Item: Booster Energy
- Moveset: Protect, Knock Off, Acrobatics, Dragon Dance
- Pokémon: Porygon2
- Ability: Download
- Tera Type: Poison
- Held Item: Eviolite
- Moveset: Tera Blast, Ice Beam, Trick Room, Recover
- Pokémon: Gholdengo
- Ability: Good as Gold
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Held Item: Choice Specs
- Moveset: Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Trick
- Pokémon: Incineroar
- Ability: Intimidate
- Tera Type: Grass
- Held Item: Sitrus Berry
- Moveset: Flare Blitz, Knock Off, Fake Out, Parting Shot
- Pokémon: Amoonguss
- Ability: Regenerator
- Tera Type: Water
- Held Item: Rocky Helmet
- Moveset: Protect, Spore, Rage Powder, Pollen Puff
- Pokémon: Landorus [Incarnate Forme]
- Ability: Sheer Force
- Tera Type: Poison
- Held Item: Life Orb
- Moveset: Protect, Earth Power, Sludge Bomb, Substitute
4th Place: Alex Gomez Berna
- Pokémon: Rillaboom
- Ability: Grassy Surge
- Tera Type: Fire
- Held Item: Assault Vest
- Moveset: Grassy Glide, Wood Hammer, U-turn, Fake Out
- Pokémon: Incineroar
- Ability: Intimidate
- Tera Type: Ghost
- Held Item: Shuca Berry
- Moveset: Fake Out, Parting Shot, Will-O-Wisp, Flare Blitz
- Pokémon: Gholdengo
- Ability: Good as Gold
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Held Item: Leftovers
- Moveset: Protect, Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Nasty Plot
- Pokémon: Chien-Pao
- Ability: Sword of Ruin
- Tera Type: Fire
- Held Item: Clear Amulet
- Moveset: Protect, Sucker Punch, Icicle Crash, Sacred Sword
- Pokémon: Raging Bolt
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Tera Type: Fairy
- Held Item: Booster Energy
- Moveset: Protect, Calm Mind, Dragon Pulse, Thunderclap
- Pokémon: Urshifu [Rapid Strike Style]
- Ability: Unseen Fist
- Tera Type: Fire
- Held Item: Mystic Water
- Moveset: Protect, Close Combat, Aqua Jet, Surging Strikes
