Beastcoast activates the world champ difference with a new Pokémon signing

Beastcoast has slowly but surely become the home for competitive and casual Pokémon content within the esports space, but the organization’s approach to the monster-catching franchise is about to level up even further with a new signing.

Wolfe “Wolfey” Glick is joining the organization as one of the most prolific players to ever compete in Pokémon VGC, having won the 2016 Pokémon World Championship and several other regionals and nationals. Now that repertoire has expanded into a successful career as a “YouTubist” and streamer too.

On top of competing at the highest level, Wolfey creates some of the most compelling and entry-level competitive Pokémon content in an attempt to both entertain and educate the community—depending on the video. This approach extends to his live content and other projects like VGCguide, which he launched alongside other professional Pokémon players to help grow the competitive scene.

“Right now is a pivotal time not only for Pokémon as a whole but for competitive Pokémon specifically,” Wolfey said. “I’m really excited to partner with Beastcoast to help fully capitalize on this exciting moment and push Pokémon as far as it can go.”

This will be a “first-of-its-kind” partnership for beastcoast, signing Wolfey to a deal that brings him into the org’s growing Pokémon roster along with giving the player equity within the company itself.

He joins fellow high-level competitors Aaron “Cybertron” Zheng and James Baek, the former of which is a close friend who he created VGCguide with and was teammates with previously during a stint on Panda Global. That trio of accomplished and established voices in the Pokémon community will also be starting a new podcast called Trophy Garden, which will focus on news and the competitive experience of Pokémon.

“When we announced our foray into the world of Pokémon last year, we started a journey to help bring the best and most interesting Pokémon content to the community,” Beastcoast CEO Grant Zinn said. “Having Wolfe join our team will allow us to take our efforts to another level entirely. Wolfe and Beastcoast have been working behind the scenes for some time now on several projects we can’t wait to announce to you all. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the beginning of a whole new generation for Pokémon fans around the world, and we’re eager to show you what we have been working on.”

Beastcoast has actually been growing out its Pokémon division since signing Baek in January 2020, with Wolfey just adding to its dual approach to the scene through content and competition. The roster also includes Celio’s Network and Chaotic Meatball.