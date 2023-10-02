Be warned, this new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bug completely ruins the final battle

Be careful when looking at your active Pokémon team.

The final battle of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be ruined by a pesky bug, but it’ll only be triggered in one specific way, so you can easily avoid encountering it.

Mattyoukhana_ shared a tweet (via VGC) showing how the crash is caused, following feedback obtained from a variety of players.

In SV 2.0.1, the game can crash when battling the Paradise Protection Protocol.



How to replicate:

• Have Koraidon (S) or Miraidon (V) registered to the Pokédex

• Hover over slot 4, 5, or 6



Having a party of 1-3 works, as does pressing up to reach the legendary slot. pic.twitter.com/xAdemaWAFn — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) October 1, 2023

During the final battle with the Paradise Protection Protocol, if you have Koraidon (Scarlet) or Miraidon (Violet) registered in your Pokédex and you hover over the fourth, fifth, or sixth slots of your team, the game can crash in the middle of the boss fight and ruin your efforts.

The bug was replicated by Matt to prove it can be triggered by those requirements, and they wrote it had yet to be fixed.

In the replies, players expressed confusion over this bug due to how specific the triggering elements are. Some speculated that it could be due to a code added in the preparation of The Indigo Mask‘s release.

The Area Zero could serve as an arena for the second DLC, and might include party restrictions in some form, which could interfere with the codes of The Teal Mask DLC, which was released Sept. 13.

Matt wrote they expected the developer to bring needed adjustments in an October update or alongside the release of The Indigo Disk DLC.

Its release date has yet to be revealed by Nintendo, but it’s expected to hit live servers in the winter. It’s unclear whether Game Freak has acknowledged this issue at the time of writing.

About the author