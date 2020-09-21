Autumn Equinox Wild Area event ends, back to Grass and Electric-types in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The Autumn Equinox mini-event for Pokémon Sword & Shield is now over after two days. The event dens have now reverted back to its usual September schedule, featuring Grass and Electric-type Pokémon in Max Raid Battles.

Gigantamax Toxtricity, Gigantamax Flapple, and Gigantamax Appletun returns to the forefront. Yamper, Helioptile, Ferroseed, Gossifleur, and their evolutions are also available.

The mid-month interruption previously featured three Sun Stone and three Moon Stone Pokémon. Players had very high rates for a Shiny Clefable to add some gleam to their Pokédex.

The September event will run till Sept. 30, 6.29pm CT. While these Wild Area raids generally carry a guarantee for certain Pokémon, the current month does not have one.

You can find all the details, such as Pokémon rarity and held items, at Serebii.net's helpful resource.