Auto heal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced several new mechanics to Nintendo’s long-running franchise while retaining some fan-favorite mechanics from previous Pokémon titles. Alongside Picnics, Terastalling, and others, auto heal is another new mechanic many long-time Pokémon fans may be unfamiliar with.

Auto heal is meant to expedite the healing process and cut down on the number of menus players are typically required to navigate through.

After a Pokémon battle, some of your roster members may have incurred some leftover damage. Instead of going through your bag to find healing items, auto heal is a one-button option that automatically draws an appropriate healing item.

If you are confused about how exactly auto heal works, look no further. This is everything to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest feature, auto-healing.

How to auto heal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To auto-heal, open your menu with the ‘X’ button and then hover over the injured Pokémon of choice. Once you have selected your Pokémon of choice, press the minus button and the Pokémon will be healed by one of the items in your bag.

Healing items are pulled from in a specific order that prioritized the lowest cost and most common healing items, saving massive burst healing items such as Hyper Potions for last. This menu is only brought up once in the game, and if you typically rush through dialogue, you may have missed this crucial piece of information.

Below is the list from first used to last used items:

Potions Fresh Waters Soda Pops Super Potions Lemonades Moomoo Mils Hyper Potions

The system not only speeds up the process of healing but also maximizes players healing items by ensuring that lower-cost items are utilized first.

To maximize auto-healing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it is recommended players bulk up on Potions, saving Super and Hyper Potions for Pokémon battles.