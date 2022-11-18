Are there Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Gyms are traditionally a staple of main-series Pokémon games, but that doesn’t mean that every title in the franchise follows the same mold. After six generations of Gyms and Gym Leaders followed by the Elite Four and the Pokémon League Champion, Pokémon Sun and Moon bucked the trend with the Island Challenge system and its series of tests.

With the recently-released Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now in the hands of players, many are wondering whether they stick with the more traditional Gym system or whether they go out on a limb with something new. Scarlet and Violet are introducing an open world-like system to promote exploration in the new region of Paldea as well as plenty of new Pokémon to discover, so it makes sense that they might shake up more of Pokémon’s existing mechanics.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gyms in Scarlet and Violet.

Scarlet and Violet Gym details

Yes, Pokémon Gyms are back in Scarlet and Violet. Ever since Sun and Moon‘s Island Challenge garnered somewhat mixed reactions among fans, Pokémon developer Game Freak has stuck closer to the traditional Gym structure for more recent titles in the series. Similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield, Scarlet and Violet see players defeating a variety of Gym Leaders during their journey.

That doesn’t mean that Scarlet and Violet’s Gyms are exactly the same as previous games’ Gyms. In Scarlet and Violet, Gym trainers are replaced by challenges, like finding all of a particular Pokémon within a given location. Gyms can also now be challenged in any order that the player wants instead of having to be attempted in a specific linear order.

If you want to avoid taking on Gyms at all, you can also do that. Victory Road, the story path that involves taking on the Gym challenge, is only one of three Treasure Hunt routes you can explore once the game opens up after the tutorial. If you’d rather hunt down mysterious ingredients or learn about Team Star, you can do that instead and delay the Gym challenge until later.