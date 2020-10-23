Are Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventures Shiny locked?

One of the biggest features added to Pokémon Sword and Shield in The Crown Tundra expansion was the new Dynamax Adventures mode.

Dynamax Adventures lets players enjoy Max Raid Battles in a new way by turning into a series of consecutive battles with rising stakes and more difficult challenges.

At the end of most Dynamax Adventures, players will have a chance to run into nearly any Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in a main series Pokémon game. And the best part is, they have a 100-percent catch rate if you manage to beat them.

Confirmed: Legendaries in Dynamax Adventures can be shiny!



Image via @ThePhilSSB pic.twitter.com/aSkODl3hyk — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 23, 2020

One of the most important questions about this new Max Raid mode was if these Legendary Pokémon, or any Pokémon encountered inside the Max Lair could be Shiny. And now we know that not even the Legendaries are Shiny locked, meaning any Pokémon in Dynamax Adventures can be Shiny.

You can't soft-reset for legendaries in Dynamax Adventures.



If you reset you have to start from the beginning of the mode. — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 23, 2020

It is still a very small chance that you will actually encounter a Shiny Pokémon during one of your runs and you can’t soft-reset to try and re-roll the encounter odds because you will have to restart your Dynamax Adventure from the first battle.