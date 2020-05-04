Another one PokéCoin bundle gives Pokémon Go players Poké Balls, Incense, and Berries

Poké Balls are back on the menu, with a few added bonuses too.

The newest one PokéCoin bundle is live for all Pokémon Go players. This one is giving out Poké Balls, Incense, and Berries.

Remote Raids and the Throwback Challenge are prompting players to pick the game back up in May. This new bundle provides trainers with a lot of resources to continue catching Pokémon.

For 1 PokéCoin in the shop, you can get the following: Incense × 3, Poké Balls × 20, Razz Berries × 15, and Pinap Berries × 10. You can access the above bundle from now until Monday, May 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). pic.twitter.com/Ou2y0mLCRw — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 4, 2020

In total, this week’s bundle contains 20 Poké Balls, 15 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries, and three incense. The total Poké Ball numbers might be low, but you’ll get more bang for your coin thanks to the other resources available.

This replaces the previous 20 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, and 15 Razz Berries bundle. But it shows that Niantic is going to include other items outside of just Poké Balls in upcoming bundles.

Along with Remote Raids, the new Throwback Challenge Timed Research is giving trainers eight full pages of extra Research Tasks per week based on the first four Pokémon regions.

Niantic has also temporarily doubled the interactive distance for PokéStops and has increased the number of trainers allowed in Remote Raids. Normally, the number of remote players would be limited to five trainers out of the 20 total allowed in each raid. But it’ll remain at 10 until the developers decide to lower the number again.

The new Poké Ball bundle will be available for one week, as usual, with the next bundle being added on May 11 at 1pm CT. That’s just in time for the second wave of Throwback Challenge Timed Research, which will switch from Kanto to Johto.