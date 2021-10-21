Amazon’s exclusive Pokémon TCG Celebrations Prime Collection revealed

Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary set Celebrations may already be here, but one product still to come exclusively to Amazon has just had its contents revealed and there is plenty to get excited about.

The Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Prime Collection will launch later this year and included inside are some exclusive goodies not available elsewhere. The exclusive items are holographic jumbo promo cards for Toxtricity, Hydreigon C, and Mimikyu. Other items included in this bundle can be found at other retailers but there is still plenty you get for your money.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Inside is the three previously mentioned jumbo promo cards alongside the Dragapault promo card available in other Celebrations products. You’ll get nine Celebrations booster packs alongside four regular booster packs and a Pokémon TCG Online code card. The Celebrations collectors chest, a jumbo-sized binder, and a metallic Celebrations coin.

Right now, there aren’t a lot of details known about this product aside from its contents but it is scheduled for release sometime this winter at a currently unannounced pricepoint. Given its contents, this price isn’t going to be cheap.