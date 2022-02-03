All Wisp Locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Once you collect all of the Wisps, you'll get your hands on a secret Pokémon reward.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has plenty of secrets and unique ways that players will need to unlock Pokémon—and one of the trickiest is with the help of Wisps.

When players earn the mission “Eerie Apparitions in the Night,” they will be tasked with collecting all 107 Wisps from across the zones in Hisui. Once this is complete players can encounter the Pokémon Spiritomb.

This is quite a tricky task despite the fact you’ll come across plenty of Wisps on your journey. Fortunately, if you know where to look, you can head through the map and scoop up all of these Wisps along the way.

Here’s everything players need to know about Wisps and where they can find them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

All Wisp locations

Image via The Pokémon Company

There are a ton of Wisps scattered around each zone in the Hisui region. The easiest way to get them all is to head to their location on the map. Here is a look at where you can find each of the different Wisps for each zone.

On each map, the Wisp is represented by a Poké ball and they can be found on or nearby that marker.

Obsidian Fieldlands

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Crimson Mirelands

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Cobalt Coastlands

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Coronet Highlands

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Alabaster Icelands

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Jublife Village

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The best way to go about collecting these Wisps is to wait until you’ve completed Pokémon Legends: Arceus main story so that you have access to all the different ways to travel in the game.

With these handy abilities, you can fly, ride, swim, or climb to each of these Wisps scattered across the region.