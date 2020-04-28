All Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Research rewards in Pokémon Go

Starting on May 22, players will need to complete nine different pages of timed research for the Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh event that will be running in Pokémon Go.
From research based on the Trainers’ School in Jubilife City all the way to traveling to Iron Island, players can relive some of their Diamond and Pearl memories with the themed Sinnoh challenges.
There are only eight sets of actual challenges before you can earn the final reward, an encounter with Cresselia. There will also be new Pokémon hatching in 7km Eggs, a Lucario Hat Pikachu, and Shiny Glameow available during the event.
For players who are looking to become the Throwback Challenge Champion, here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete during the Sinnoh Timed Research, along with all of the additional content being added in. These tasks will be updated as more information about the specific rewards becomes available.
Step one
- Catch a Rock-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berry
Step two
- Catch a Grass-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step three
- Catch a Fighting-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Step four
- Catch a Water-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step five
- Catch a Ghost-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Step six
- Catch a Steel-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step seven
- Catch an Ice-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Step eight
- Catch an Electric-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
- TBD
- TBD
Rewards – Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step nine
- Claim reward – 3,000 XP
- Claim reward – 3,000 XP
- Claim reward – 3,000 XP
Total Rewards: 10 Rare Candies and Cresselia encounter
Cranidos, Shieldon, Glameow, Chingling, Bonsly, Happiny, Gible, Munchlax, Riolu, and Mantyke will be appearing in 7km Eggs for the duration of the event. All Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will have an increased spawn rate.
Sinnoh Pokémon will also appear in raid battles, but the specific Pokémon being added haven’t been listed yet.
Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh will end on May 29. Make sure you finish all of your Research Tasks by then if you want to claim these rewards and work to become the Throwback Challenge Champion.