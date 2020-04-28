All Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Research rewards in Pokémon Go

Starting on May 22, players will need to complete nine different pages of timed research for the Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh event that will be running in Pokémon Go.

From research based on the Trainers’ School in Jubilife City all the way to traveling to Iron Island, players can relive some of their Diamond and Pearl memories with the themed Sinnoh challenges.

There are only eight sets of actual challenges before you can earn the final reward, an encounter with Cresselia. There will also be new Pokémon hatching in 7km Eggs, a Lucario Hat Pikachu, and Shiny Glameow available during the event.

For players who are looking to become the Throwback Challenge Champion, here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete during the Sinnoh Timed Research, along with all of the additional content being added in. These tasks will be updated as more information about the specific rewards becomes available.

Step one

Catch a Rock-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berry

Step two

Catch a Grass-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step three

Catch a Fighting-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step four

Catch a Water-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step five

Catch a Ghost-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step six

Catch a Steel-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step seven

Catch an Ice-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step eight

Catch an Electric-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

TBD

TBD

Rewards – Rare Candy, Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step nine

Claim reward – 3,000 XP

Total Rewards: 10 Rare Candies and Cresselia encounter

Cranidos, Shieldon, Glameow, Chingling, Bonsly, Happiny, Gible, Munchlax, Riolu, and Mantyke will be appearing in 7km Eggs for the duration of the event. All Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will have an increased spawn rate.

Sinnoh Pokémon will also appear in raid battles, but the specific Pokémon being added haven’t been listed yet.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh will end on May 29. Make sure you finish all of your Research Tasks by then if you want to claim these rewards and work to become the Throwback Challenge Champion.