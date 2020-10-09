All “The Seasons Change” Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The seasons are changing and so is Pokémon Go. The Autumn Event is bringing new Special Research, spawn increases, and event bonuses to the popular mobile game.

As part of the event, players can complete “The Seasons Change” research to earn encounters with some of the event’s featured Pokémon, helpful items, and more until Oct. 13.

The Special Research is being split into two parts, with the first three tasks going live alongside the event on Oct. 9. Part two should be releasing soon, so keep your eyes out for any news from Niantic so you can capitalize on the second set of rewards.

If you plan on going out to celebrate the changing of seasons by catching some Pokémon, here are all of The Seasons Change Autumn Event Special Research tasks and rewards, which will only be available until Oct. 13.

The Seasons Change part one

Step one

Catch 10 Pokémon—10 Poké Balls

Make five Nice Throws—Zigzagoon Encounter

Transfer five Pokémon—Shroomish Encounter

Total Rewards: Vulpix Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step two

Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon—Five Razz Berries

Use three Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon—Five Nanab Berries

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon—Five Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: Three Revives, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step three

Give your Buddy two treats—750 Stardust

Earn one heat with your Buddy—750 Stardust

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy—750 Stardust

Total Rewards: One Silver Pinap Berry, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

This article will be updated as more Special Research tasks and rewards become available.