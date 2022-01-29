All Star Rank rewards in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Since we first got an in-depth look at the game, Game Freak was telling fans that the main quest in Pokémon Legends: Arceus was building out the Hisui region’s first Pokédex and interacting with wild Pokémon in ways the franchise has never explored before.

With a game plan like that one, developers made an effort to come up with new ideas for the Pokédex, reworking the concept of the database into something bigger than it has ever been: an evolving, core gameplay mechanic. This was done by making the Pokédex play a role in how you progress through the game—or in simpler terms, having it level up as well.

This was done by creating Star Rank, a ranking that denotes how far you have come in filling out your Pokédex. To increase your Star Rank, you need to earn Research Points by not only catching Pokémon to add entries to your Pokédex, but also completing Research Tasks. These are specific tasks that will have you observing and gathering more data on each species of Pokémon.

You will receive frequent Pokédex Progress Reports as you advance through the game, and your Pokédex will show you your Star Rank in the bottom left-hand corner, along with how many Research Points you need to reach the next level on the bottom right of your screen. There is even a little notice above it, which tells you if you have Research Tasks completed but haven’t turned in the data yet.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

In total, there are 10 Star Ranks, with each rank bringing in a reward for the player. These will give players new tools and abilities to become a better member of the Galaxy Expedition Team. This includes access to new areas, the ability to use new types of Poké Ball, and increasing the max level that Pokémon will obey you.

As you progress, here are all of the Star Rank rewards that will unlock at each time you are promoted: