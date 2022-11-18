All Quaxly evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each Pokémon title starts off with a choice. Upon loading into the games and completing a few tasks, players get to decide their starting Pokémon that becomes a core part of their adventure. Quaxly is one of the starting options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but making your final decision on who to pick may not be that easy.

The time it takes to pick your starter Pokémon will often depend on your history with the franchise. While some players’ minds will already be made up, others may need some time to consider all options and even their evolutions.

Checking out the evolved form of the available starting Pokémon can often help players pick their ultimate companion since planning ahead for the future can help you advance through the game faster.

Quaxly evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Quaxwell Unlock level : 16 Type : Water Height : 3’11” Weight : 47.4 lbs

Quaquaval Unlock level: 36 Type : Water and Fighting Height: 5’11” Weight: 136.5 lbs



As Quaxly evolves, he becomes taller, even unlocking a new type in the process. His final evolution, Quaquaval, can perform Fighting moves, making him much more versatile later in the game. The blue bird can hold his own in suitable conditions, but there will be times when his powers alone won’t be enough and you’ll need to tap into the depths of your Pokédex.