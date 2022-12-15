All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part One Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s annual holiday season of events is underway with the Winter Holiday Part One bringing a handful of festive encounters to the table as players close out their year. And yes, that includes plenty of event-exclusive Timed Research to complete.

Because this is just the first part of the event, players won’t be encountering many new Pokémon. The main attraction, while this section runs from Dec. 15 to 23, will be the new and returning Pokémon with holiday costumes and the arrival of certain special Pokémon such as Mega Glalie.

Along with Mega Glalie making its first appearance in Pokémon Go via Mega Raids players will also be able to encounter Cobalion in five-star raids, which will know the exclusive move Sacred Sword when captured. Bergmite and Avalugg will also be available to catch in their Shiny forms for the first time as a lead-up to the Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day on Dec. 24.

Plenty of additional content will be added to pair with this event when Winter Holiday Part Two begins on Friday, Dec. 23, but until then, here are all of the Field and Timed research tasks and rewards you can complete during Part One.

Every Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part One Timed Research tasks and rewards

Walk 2km Snover encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon Spheal encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon Seel encounter



Total Rewards: Sneasel encounter, one Incense, and 50 Abomasnow Mega Energy

All Pokémon Go Winter Holiday Part One Field Research