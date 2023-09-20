All Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards

This is a stacked event for fans of Psychic-types.

It is time for another of Pokémon Go’s annual events to return, with the Psychic Spectacular 2023 bringing in Shiny Solosis along with a number of boosted encounters with rare Pokémon.

Available from Sept. 20 to 24, this limited event focuses solely on Psychic-type Pokémon—with all but one being available as a Shiny.

This includes the return of easily obtainable Galarian Mr. Mime, Hisuian Braviary, and Alolan Raichu through raids, while Mega Gardevoir also makes an appearance.

There aren’t many boosts associated with this event, but there are four separate Collection Challenges and new Timed Research to complete. All of these updated tasks give some very nice rewards like over 200 Mega Energy and rare encounters, but might throw a twist at you while you try to complete them.

Full Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Psychic Spectacular 2023 page one

Make five Curveball Throws Solosis encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws Solosis encounter

Make 15 Curveball Throws Solosis encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws Solosis encounter

Make 25 Curveball Throws Solosis encounter

Make 30 Curveball Throws Solosis encounter

Make 35 Curveball Throws Solosis encounter

Make 42 Curveball Throws Solosis encounter



Total Rewad: Solosis encounter, 30 Poké Balls, and one Incubator

Full Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five Psychic-type Pokémon Solosis encounter 10 Poké Balls Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls

Make 10 Curveball Throws Galarian Slowpoke encounter Wobbuffet encounter Solosis encounter

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw Kadabra encounter Metang encounter Inkay encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Solosis encounter 500 Stardust Two Pinap Berries

Win a raid 50 Alakazam Mega Energy 50 Slowbro Mega Energy 50 Gardevoir Mega Energy 50 Medicham Mega Energy



All Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 boosted, raid, and Shiny Pokémon spawns

Here is a full list of every Pokémon appearing in the Psychic Spectacular event through raids or wild spawns. Any Pokémon that can be encountered or obtained as a Shiny will be marked with an *.

Psychic Spectacular 2023 boosted spawns

Abra*

Slowpoke*

Drowzee*

Exeggcute*

Girafarig*

Ralts*

Meditite*

Spoink*

Bronzor*

Gothita

Solosis* Shiny debut during this event

Elgyem*

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Slowpoke*

Psychic Spectacular 2023 boosted Egg hatches (7km)

Smoochum*

Wynaut*

Chingling

Solosis*

Psychic Spectacular 2023 raid rotation

One-star Unown P, S, and I Espurr*

Three-star Alolan Raichu* Galarian Mr. Mime* Hisuian Braviary*

Five-star Genesect* (Burn Drive) Until Sept. 23 Raikou*, Suicune*, and Entei* From Sept. 23 to Oct. 6

Mega Raids Mega Gardevoir*



All Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 event bonuses

Boosted XP for catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws

Don’t forget you can also complete the ongoing A Paldean Adventure research to get even more rewards while you are playing.

