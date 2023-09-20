All Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards

It is time for another of Pokémon Go’s annual events to return, with the Psychic Spectacular 2023 bringing in Shiny Solosis along with a number of boosted encounters with rare Pokémon.
Available from Sept. 20 to 24, this limited event focuses solely on Psychic-type Pokémon—with all but one being available as a Shiny.
This includes the return of easily obtainable Galarian Mr. Mime, Hisuian Braviary, and Alolan Raichu through raids, while Mega Gardevoir also makes an appearance.
There aren’t many boosts associated with this event, but there are four separate Collection Challenges and new Timed Research to complete. All of these updated tasks give some very nice rewards like over 200 Mega Energy and rare encounters, but might throw a twist at you while you try to complete them.
- Full Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards
- Full Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards
- All Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 boosted, raid, and Shiny Pokémon spawns
- All Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 event bonuses
Psychic Spectacular 2023 page one
- Make five Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
- Make 10 Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
- Make 15 Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
- Make 20 Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
- Make 25 Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
- Make 30 Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
- Make 35 Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
- Make 42 Curveball Throws
- Solosis encounter
Total Rewad: Solosis encounter, 30 Poké Balls, and one Incubator
- Catch five Psychic-type Pokémon
- Solosis encounter
- 10 Poké Balls
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Make 10 Curveball Throws
- Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Wobbuffet encounter
- Solosis encounter
- Make an Excellent Curveball Throw
- Kadabra encounter
- Metang encounter
- Inkay encounter
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- Solosis encounter
- 500 Stardust
- Two Pinap Berries
- Win a raid
- 50 Alakazam Mega Energy
- 50 Slowbro Mega Energy
- 50 Gardevoir Mega Energy
- 50 Medicham Mega Energy
Here is a full list of every Pokémon appearing in the Psychic Spectacular event through raids or wild spawns. Any Pokémon that can be encountered or obtained as a Shiny will be marked with an *.
Psychic Spectacular 2023 boosted spawns
- Abra*
- Slowpoke*
- Drowzee*
- Exeggcute*
- Girafarig*
- Ralts*
- Meditite*
- Spoink*
- Bronzor*
- Gothita
- Solosis*
- Shiny debut during this event
- Elgyem*
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Galarian Slowpoke*
Psychic Spectacular 2023 boosted Egg hatches (7km)
- Smoochum*
- Wynaut*
- Chingling
- Solosis*
Psychic Spectacular 2023 raid rotation
- One-star
- Unown P, S, and I
- Espurr*
- Three-star
- Alolan Raichu*
- Galarian Mr. Mime*
- Hisuian Braviary*
- Five-star
- Genesect* (Burn Drive)
- Until Sept. 23
- Raikou*, Suicune*, and Entei*
- From Sept. 23 to Oct. 6
- Genesect* (Burn Drive)
- Mega Raids
- Mega Gardevoir*
- Boosted XP for catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws
Don’t forget you can also complete the ongoing A Paldean Adventure research to get even more rewards while you are playing.