All Pokémon Go New Year’s 2024 event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards

Time to usher in another year with Pokémon Go’s annual New Year’s event, which includes a new costumed Jigglypuff, several returning special costumed Pokémon, and two sets of event-exclusive research to complete.

New Year’s 2024 will run from Jan 1 at 10am local time to Jan. 3 at 8pm local time, with featured encounters like Ribbon Jigglypuff, Party Hat Starters, and more. Certain Ultra Beasts will also be appearing in five-star raids again, with Buzzwole in the Americas and Greenland, Xurkitree in the Asia-Pacific region, and Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

On offer for this year’s event, you have access to several event-exclusive pieces of Field Research and a $1 paid ticket that will unlock Timed Research featuring encounters with several of the costumed Pokémon and some extra ​PokéCoins.

Celebrate with new encounters and a special hat! Image via Niantic

Full Pokémon Go New Year’s 2024 Timed Research guide and reward list

All Pokémon Go New Year’s 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Walk 1km 2,024 Stardust

Catch 20 Pokémon Ribbon Jigglypuff encounter

Hatch two Eggs New Years Hoothoot encounter

Take four Snapshots of wild Pokémon Party Hat Wurmple



Total Rewards: 100 Poké Coins and 10,000 XP

All Pokémon Go New Year’s 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards

Tip: Double Rewards! During this event, completing certain Field Research tasks will net you an extra Pokémon encounter and 2,024 Stardust.

Catch five Darumaka Darumaka encounter and 2,024 Stardust

Catch three Bronzor Darumaka encounter and 2,024 Stardust

Hatch two Eggs 2,024 Stardust



As a bonus, Darumaka is making an appearance as a featured spawn, and a new avatar item called the Darumaka Hat is available to purchase in the shop—just don’t think too hard about what Darumaka is based on while wearing it and completing other Timeless Travels seasonal content.