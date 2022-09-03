The next Limited Research Day is finally here, with Dark-type Pokémon appearing more frequently as Inkay makes things go topsy-turvy in Pokémon Go.

Set to run from 11am to 2pm local time on Sept. 3, players will have a higher chance to encounter several rare Pokémon in the wild, along with their first opportunity to capture a Shiny Inkay if they are lucky.

Most of the increased spawns for this mini-event are Dark-types like Alolan Rattata, Murkrow, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Houndoom. However, the main focus will revolve around Field Research tasks that will be available throughout, which will all provide guaranteed encounters with Inkay—allowing for easy Shiny hunting and Candy grinding.

On top of that, Shiny odds are increased for Inkay and there is a double Candy bonus for every Pokémon you catch. So if you want to get out there and suction cup yourself to the action, here are all of the Field Research tasks you might encounter while searching for Inkay.

All Pokémon Go Inkay Limited Research Day tasks and rewards

Field Research