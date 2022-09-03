The next Limited Research Day is finally here, with Dark-type Pokémon appearing more frequently as Inkay makes things go topsy-turvy in Pokémon Go.
Set to run from 11am to 2pm local time on Sept. 3, players will have a higher chance to encounter several rare Pokémon in the wild, along with their first opportunity to capture a Shiny Inkay if they are lucky.
Most of the increased spawns for this mini-event are Dark-types like Alolan Rattata, Murkrow, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Houndoom. However, the main focus will revolve around Field Research tasks that will be available throughout, which will all provide guaranteed encounters with Inkay—allowing for easy Shiny hunting and Candy grinding.
On top of that, Shiny odds are increased for Inkay and there is a double Candy bonus for every Pokémon you catch. So if you want to get out there and suction cup yourself to the action, here are all of the Field Research tasks you might encounter while searching for Inkay.
All Pokémon Go Inkay Limited Research Day tasks and rewards
Field Research
- Battle in a Gym
- Inkay encounter
- Catch three Dark-type Pokémon
- Inkay encounter
- Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy
- Inkay encounter
- Evolve two Dark-type Pokémon
- Inkay encounter
- Make a Great Curveball throw
- Inkay encounter
- Make three Curveball throws in a row
- Inkay encounter
- Make three Nice throws in a row
- Inkay encounter
- Make three Nice Curveball throws
- Inkay encounter
- Make three Great throws
- Inkay encounter
- Make five Curveball throws
- Inkay encounter
- Power up three Dark-type Pokémon
- Inkay encounter
- Take a Snapshot of a Dark-type Pokémon
- Inkay encounter
- Use a supereffective Charged Attack
- Inkay encounter
- Use three Berries to help catch a Pokémon
- Inkay encounter
- Use three Pinap Berries to help catch a Pokémon
- Inkay encounter