All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Timed Research tasks, rewards, and Collection Challenge details

It is truly time to get into the Autumn spirit and start preparing for Halloween alongside Pokémon Go’s Harvest Festival event.

This time, Niantic has put a focus on picking Pokémon from patches, including the newly added Smoliv, and different-sized Pumpkaboo to finish research and Collection Challenges. Pumpkaboo fits the theme Pokémon Go aims for every Halloween, but Smoliv is making its debut as the latest Paldean species in the Adventures Abound season.

From Oct. 12 to 17, players will see a number of Grass-type or flower-themed Pokémon spawning more frequently in the game. This includes Sewaddle, Flabébé, Bounsweet, and more—though only Smoliv and Pumpkaboo will be tied to a Collection Challenges or special PokéStop Showcases.

If you plan to try and harvest some of this event’s special rewards, we have compiled a full list of every bonus, Collection Challenge, and piece of Timed Research you might encounter.

All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Timed Research tasks and rewards

Unlike most Pokémon Go events, the Harvest Festival doesn’t have its own set of built-in Timed Research. Instead, it has a long page of research available for players who have purchased the Ticket of Treats paid research, which runs throughout October.

Ticket of Treats Part One was tied to the Detective Pikachu Returns event last weekend and Part Two specifically ties into the Harvest Festival, offering plenty of easy-to-claim rewards for simply catching Pumpkaboo. More pages are added to the Ticket of Treats each week, up until it disappears on Oct. 31 at the end of the Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 event.

You can purchase the Ticket of Treats for $5 in the shop and gain access to all four parts post-release or as they become available until Oct. 31.

All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

There is plenty of event-exclusive Field Research to complete during the Harvest Festival, and some of it can really help you with your Collection Challenge completion too!

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon Burmy* (Plant Cloak) encounter Burmy* (Sandy Cloak) encounter Burmy* (Trash Cloak) encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon Pumpkaboo* (Small) encounter Pumpkaboo* (Average) encounter Pumpkaboo* (Large) encounter Pumpkaboo* (Super) encounter

Catch 30 Pokémon Pumpkaboo* (Small) encounter Pumpkaboo* (Average) encounter Pumpkaboo* (Large) encounter Pumpkaboo* (Super) encounter

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Smoliv encounter



How to complete all Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenges

How to complete Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go

Catch a Pumpkaboo (Small)

Catch a Pumpkaboo (Average)

Catch a Pumpkaboo (Large)

Catch a Pumpkaboo (Super)

Evolve a Pumpkaboo (Small) into Gourgeist (Small)

Evolve a Pumpkaboo (Average) into Gourgeist (Average)

Evolve a Pumpkaboo (Large) into Gourgeist (Large)

Evolve a Pumpkaboo (Super) into Gourgeist (Super)

Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and one Grassy Lure Module

How to complete Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Smoliv in Pokémon Go

Catch a Smoliv

Evolve a Smoliv into Dolliv

Evolve a Dolliv into Arboliva

Total Reward: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and one Grassy Lure Module

All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival event bonuses and encounters

All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival event bonuses

Players get two extra Pumpkaboo Candy for catching Pumpkaboo during the event.

Mossy Lure Modules will last for two hours and have a higher chance of attracting Pumpkaboo during the event.

All Pokémon Go Harvest Festival event-boosted encounters

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny in the wild specifically.

Bellsprout*

Exeggcute*

Sunkern*

Wurmple*

Combee*

Sewaddle

Cottonee*

Petilil*

Flabébé (Red, Yellow, and Blue Flower)

Pumpkaboo*

Bounsweet

Smoliv Pokémon Go debut



You can also use this event as a chance to continue your Adventures Abound seasonal research if you haven’t completed it yet.

