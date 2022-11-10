If the Pokémon featured in Pokémon Go’s Greedy Gluttons event are going to be mean and hoard the goods for themselves, and potentially drag Team Go Rocket into things, why shouldn’t players around the world do the same?

Running from Nov. 9 to 17, players will encounter Pokémon known for their gluttonous tendencies and features—such as Guzzlord, which is making its Pokémon Go debut in five-star raids. From Snorlax to Swalot, prepare to encounter some big eaters.

Along with Guzzlord being the latest Ultra Beast to make an appearance, players can also hatch a Shiny Munchlax from 7km Eggs for the first time. And, come Nov. 14, players will see more Shadow Pokémon and Team Go Rocket Grunts appearing in the game too as part of a new takeover.

Until then, there is new event-exclusive Field and Timed research to complete that will give players plenty of rewards and maybe even help them work up a sweat to fight any of their own gluttonous tendencies while catching some Pokémon.

Here are all of the research tasks and rewards involved with both tasks, with more coming in the next week.

All Pokémon Go Greedy Gluttons and Team Go Rocket Takeover Timed Research tasks and rewards

Event-exclusive Field Research

Give your Buddy 15 treats 1,000 Stardust

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon Exeggcute encounter Cherubi encounter Swirlix encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon 1,000 Stardust



Timed Research

Walk 1km Three Nanab Berries

Walk 2km Seven Razz Berries

Walk 3km Seven Pinap Berries

Walk 4km Snorlax encounter

Walk 5km Five Nanab Berries

Walk 6km Three Golden Razz Berries

Walk 7km Three Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Snorlax encounter, one Poffin, and 7,000 XP