All increased spawns, raids, and encounters for Pokémon Go Greedy Gluttons and Team Go Rocket Takeover

You can't take it easy with these gluttons around.

Players are going to have to deal with two very different types of greed over the next two weeks, with Pokémon Go introducing the Junkivore Pokémon Guzzlord and launching a Team Go Rocket Takeover during the same timeframe.

Emerging from Ultra Space with a hunger that is hard to satiate, players will be able to encounter Guzzlord for the first time during the Greedy Gluttons event, which runs from Nov. 9 to 17.

This will feature other Pokémon known for being greedy or gluttonous in various ways too, such as the first appearance of Shiny Munchlax in 7km Eggs.

Towards the end of the event, Team Go Rocket will enter the fray, with a Takeover weekend set for Nov. 14 to 17 that will see Go Rocket Grunts appearing more frequently at PokéStops and in overworld balloons with an updated roster of Shadow Pokémon.

Rocket Boss Giovanni will also return in an extended Special Research story that once again features Shadow Mewtwo.

With two distinct events running within each other, even if it is only for a brief time, there will be some differences in which Pokémon are available via specific methods and at which times. Here is a full list of all encounters, raids, Egg hatch pools, and Shadow Pokémon players will see during both events.

All increased spawns, raids, and encounters for Pokémon Go Greedy Gluttons event

Wild encounters

Increased spawn rates Alolan Rattata (Shiny available) Alolan Ratacate Golbat Swinub (Shiny available) Pelipper Gulpin Bidoof (Shiny available) Bibarel Skwovet

Rare encounters Lickitung (Shiny available) Snorlax (Shiny available) Swalot



Raid lineup

One-star raids Mankey (Shiny available) Swinub (Shiny available) Spoink (Shiny available) Tepig (Shiny available)

Three-star raids Snorlax (Shiny available) Mawile (Shiny available) Swalot Sharpedo

Five-star raids Guzzlord

Mega Raids Mega Gyarados (Shiny available)



Egg hatch pool (7km)

Cherubi (Shiny available)

Gible (Shiny available)

Munchlax (Shiny available)

All increased spawns, raids, and Shadow Pokémon for Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover event

All of these encounters will be added to the already active encounter table, raid lineup, and Egg hatch pool for the Greedy Gluttons event while the Takeover is active from Nov. 14 to 17.

Special encounters

Shadow Mewtwo Encounter for beating Rocket Boss Giovanni



Featured Shadow Pokémon

Shadow Alolan Diglett

Shadow Onix

Shadow Natu

Shadow Wailmer

Shadow Golett

Egg hatch pool (12km)