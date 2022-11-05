All Pokémon Go Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards

The classic factory keeps rolling, with Niantic bringing back Community Day Classic in a big way to help close out the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. This time, players will be encountering an increased number of Dratini, giving them plenty of chances to train up the young Dragon-type into a formidable Dragonite before the event ends.

Just like with most Community Day events, players will also have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Dratini along with extra bonuses such as triple Catch Stardust and Lure Modules or Incense activated during the event lasting for three hours.

Any Dratini or Dragonair that is evolved into Dragonite during the event will also know the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

Along with those bonuses, players can complete exclusive Field Research or purchase a $1 ticket from the in-game shop to access the Special Research story: Dratini Community Day Classic for additional rewards. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards that apply to both tracks.

All Pokémon Go Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

Community Day Ticketed Special Research

Dratini Community Day Classic page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Dratini Dratini encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Dratini Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Dratini encounter, and one Incense

Dratini Community Day Classic page two

Catch 15 Dratini 30 Dratini Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Dragonair encounter

Evolve three Dratini 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Dratini encounter, and one Lure Module

Dratini Community Day Classic page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Dratini Candy

Evolve one Dragonair One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Dratini Community Day Classic page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Dratini encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Dragonite encounter, and three Rare Candy

Event-exclusive Field Research