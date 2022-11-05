All Pokémon Go Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards

The classic factory keeps rolling, with Niantic bringing back Community Day Classic in a big way to help close out the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. This time, players will be encountering an increased number of Dratini, giving them plenty of chances to train up the young Dragon-type into a formidable Dragonite before the event ends.
Just like with most Community Day events, players will also have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Dratini along with extra bonuses such as triple Catch Stardust and Lure Modules or Incense activated during the event lasting for three hours.
Any Dratini or Dragonair that is evolved into Dragonite during the event will also know the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.
Along with those bonuses, players can complete exclusive Field Research or purchase a $1 ticket from the in-game shop to access the Special Research story: Dratini Community Day Classic for additional rewards. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards that apply to both tracks.
All Pokémon Go Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses
Community Day Ticketed Special Research
Dratini Community Day Classic page one
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Dratini
- Dratini encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Dratini Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Dratini encounter, and one Incense
Dratini Community Day Classic page two
- Catch 15 Dratini
- 30 Dratini Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Dragonair encounter
- Evolve three Dratini
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Dratini encounter, and one Lure Module
Dratini Community Day Classic page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Dratini Candy
- Evolve one Dragonair
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Dratini Community Day Classic page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Dratini encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Dragonite encounter, and three Rare Candy
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Dratini
- Dratini encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust