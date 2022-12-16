It is time for the biggest Community Day event of the year. Pokémon Go is welcoming every featured Pokémon from the last two years for a special two-day event to close things out for 2022. This means you will encounter a specific set of Pokémon in the wild, through Eggs, and in raids on Dec. 17 and 18—all with increased Shiny odds.
Whether you are interested in the likes of regional variants, Deino, Mudkip, or even just looking to evolve a few more Ursaring into Ursaluna, you should be prepared to grind from 9am to 9pm local time on both days. Shiny odds will only be increased during the standard 2pm to 5pm slots, but spawns for the featured Pokémon will be increased throughout the entire extended time.
And along with those boosted Shiny odds, you have plenty of bonuses like double XP, Stardust, and Candy for catching Pokémon, a 50 percent reduction to Egg hatch distance when using Incubators, and much more.
There will also be two sets of research to complete, a free Timed Research, and the usual $1 ticketed Special Research story. So if you are planning to be out and about collecting dozens of Pokémon, here is an easy list of research tasks and rewards to go along with the event.
All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2022 Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards
All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2022 Special Research
December Community Day 2022 page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022
- 10 Razz Berries
- Make five Nice Throws
- 1,500 XP
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Unova Stone, and one Sinnoh Stone
December Community Day 2022 page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022
- 1,500 XP
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 1,500 Stardust
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Poffin, and one Incense
December Community Day 2022 page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Transfer 15 Pokémon
- One Elite Fast TM
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 1,000 Stardust
December Community Day 2022 page four
- Claim reward
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Claim reward
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Claim reward
- One Elite Charged TM
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one 1,500 XP, and three Rare Candies
All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2022 Timed Research
December Community Day 2022 page one
- Power up Pokémon seven times
- Hoppip encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Roselia encounter
- Catch 15 different Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022
- Starly encounter
Total Rewards: Sandshrew encounter
December Community Day 2022 page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Stufful encounter
Total Rewards: Oshawott encounter
December Community Day 2022 page three
- Catch two Pokémon
- Eevee encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Machop encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Spheal encounter
Total Rewards: Tepig encounter
December Community Day 2022 page four
- Power up Pokémon seven times
- Snivy encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Gible encounter
- Catch 15 different Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022
- Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
Total Rewards: Litwick encounter
December Community Day 2022 page five
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Roggenrola encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Duskull encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Swablu encounter
Total Rewards: Shinx encounter
December Community Day 2022 page six
- Evolve two Pokémon
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Teddiursa encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Fletchling encounter
Total Rewards: Deino encounter