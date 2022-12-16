There are so many Pokémon to keep track of here.

It is time for the biggest Community Day event of the year. Pokémon Go is welcoming every featured Pokémon from the last two years for a special two-day event to close things out for 2022. This means you will encounter a specific set of Pokémon in the wild, through Eggs, and in raids on Dec. 17 and 18—all with increased Shiny odds.

Whether you are interested in the likes of regional variants, Deino, Mudkip, or even just looking to evolve a few more Ursaring into Ursaluna, you should be prepared to grind from 9am to 9pm local time on both days. Shiny odds will only be increased during the standard 2pm to 5pm slots, but spawns for the featured Pokémon will be increased throughout the entire extended time.

And along with those boosted Shiny odds, you have plenty of bonuses like double XP, Stardust, and Candy for catching Pokémon, a 50 percent reduction to Egg hatch distance when using Incubators, and much more.

There will also be two sets of research to complete, a free Timed Research, and the usual $1 ticketed Special Research story. So if you are planning to be out and about collecting dozens of Pokémon, here is an easy list of research tasks and rewards to go along with the event.

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2022 Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2022 Special Research

December Community Day 2022 page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 10 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022 10 Razz Berries

Make five Nice Throws 1,500 XP



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Unova Stone, and one Sinnoh Stone

December Community Day 2022 page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022 1,500 XP

Evolve three Pokémon 1,500 Stardust



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Poffin, and one Incense

December Community Day 2022 page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022 One Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokémon One Elite Fast TM



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 1,000 Stardust

December Community Day 2022 page four

Claim reward 10 Pinap Berries

Claim reward One Sinnoh Stone

Claim reward One Elite Charged TM



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one 1,500 XP, and three Rare Candies

All Pokémon Go December Community Day 2022 Timed Research

December Community Day 2022 page one

Power up Pokémon seven times Hoppip encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Roselia encounter

Catch 15 different Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022 Starly encounter



Total Rewards: Sandshrew encounter

December Community Day 2022 page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Stufful encounter



Total Rewards: Oshawott encounter

December Community Day 2022 page three

Catch two Pokémon Eevee encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Machop encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Spheal encounter



Total Rewards: Tepig encounter

December Community Day 2022 page four

Power up Pokémon seven times Snivy encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Gible encounter

Catch 15 different Pokémon featured during December Community Day 2022 Galarian Zigzagoon encounter



Total Rewards: Litwick encounter

December Community Day 2022 page five

Catch five different species of Pokémon Roggenrola encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Duskull encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times Swablu encounter



Total Rewards: Shinx encounter

December Community Day 2022 page six

Evolve two Pokémon Alolan Geodude encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Teddiursa encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Fletchling encounter



Total Rewards: Deino encounter