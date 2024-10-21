For anyone keen to catch Pokémon wearing costumes in Pokémon Go, you can get Premium Timed Research for a limited time. The ticket guarantees that several costume Pokémon appearing for Halloween are available to you.

The Pokémon that spawn for this ticket are all wearing Halloween costumes, and you’ve likely encountered them in previous events. If you want a particular one, it never hurts to grab this Premium Ticket for the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event and lower the chances of missing out on adding them to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Pokémon Go Costume Party Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards.

How to complete Costume Party Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Finish the tasks in this Premium Ticket to grab these Halloween-themed Pokémon. Image via Niantic

The Premium ticket is a purchase you must spend extra money on while playing Pokémon Go. It’s available at the beginning of the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event. It costs $2.00, or the equivalent of that amount in your local currency. You can grab it from the in-game store, and after you purchase the ticket, you receive all the tasks for it and have to complete them all to earn every reward. Missing out on a task means you won’t receive a reward.

However, it is a Timed Research, meaning there’s an expiration for this Premium Timed Research. It disappears on Nov. 3 at 8pm in your local time zone. If you do not finish every task before this point, it disappears, and you do miss out on these exclusive Pokémon encounters despite purchasing this ticket. We recommend that any player interested in grabbing this make sure they secure enough time to work through these tasks to get every reward. You’d hate to miss out on something you bought.

Here’s a full breakdown of every Pokémon with a Halloween costume you can catch if you purchase this ticket. We have added an asterisk (*) next to the names of the Pokémon that have a chance to appear in their Shiny forms. There’s a low chance of it happening, but they could spawn as a Shiny.

Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume*

Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume*

Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume*

Pikachu wearing a witch hat*

Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume*

Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume*

Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume*

Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume*

These are all the tasks and rewards you get for completing the Costume Party Premium Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 10 Pokémon A Spooky Festival Bow Vulpix encounter Catch 20 Pokémon A Halloween Mischief hat Piplup encounter Catch 30 Pokémon A Witch Hat Pikachu encounter Catch 40 Pokémon A Halloween Mischief Hat Drifblim encounter Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon A Spooky Festival Outfit Average Size Pumpkaboo Use 20 berries to help catch Pokémon A Spooky Festival Outfit Large Size Pumpkaboo Use 30 berries to help catch Pokémon A Spooky Festival Outfit Small Size Pumpkaboo Use 40 berries to help catch Pokémon A Spooky Festival Outfit Super Size Pumpkaboo Catch six different species of Pokémon A Froakie in a Halloween costume Catch 10 different species of Pokémon A Rowlet in a Halloween costume

All ticket completion rewards: 5,000 XP, Two Premium Battle tickets, and a Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival Hat encounter

