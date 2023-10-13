All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Special Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

Niantic’s next Pokémon Go City Safari event is now live in Barcelona, giving players a new way to experience the city from Oct. 13 to 14 with content like exclusive Special Research and an event-exclusive Eevee.
Whether you purchase a ticket to the in-person festivities or not, there will be content for everyone to enjoy like a chance to capture Skiddo, which is only spawning during City Safari 2023 events for now. However, if you buy a ticket you will get to encounter Eevee wearing an explorer hat and help Professor Willow with some research.
If you play your cards right, you can even get enough of those event-exclusive Eevee to evolve one into each of its evolutions—giving you all of the Eeveelutions wearing an explorer hat. But you will need to complete the City Safari: Barcelona TImed Research to do that, so we have compiled
- All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Special Research tasks and rewards
- All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Timed Research tasks and rewards
- All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Field Research tasks and rewards
- All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona event bonuses and boosted encounters
All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Special Research tasks and rewards
City Safari: Barcelona 2023 page one
- Spin a PokéStop or Gym in Barcelona
- One Incense
Total Reward: One Poffin and an Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
City Safari: Barcelona 2023 Branched Choice
Unlike some Special Research options that will have you pick between a few choices and then give you different rewards based on that decision, City Safari: Barcelona simplifies things for you.
Between double Incense, Star Piece, or Lucky Egg duration, all you need to do is pick the bonus you like the most and it will last for the rest of that ticketed session—so up between 10am and 6pm CEST. So if you want more encounters, Stardust, or XP, select that respective option and get to grinding while you can.
This choice won’t impact any of your research tasks or rewards.
City Safari: Barcelona 2023 page two
- Feed your Buddy three times
- 10 Eevee Candy
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
- 10 Eevee Candy
- Take a Snapshot of your Eevee in Barcelona
- 10 Eevee Candy
Total Reward: One Mossy Lure Module, one Glacial Lure Module, and three Star Pieces
If you couldn’t tell, this event really wants you to have Eevee out as your Buddy Pokémon.
City Safari: Barcelona 2023 page three
- Evolve a Pokémon
- 100 Poké Balls
Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust and 2,023 XP
All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Timed Research tasks and rewards
- Spin a PokéStop at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before
- Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
- Spin two PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before
- Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
- Spin three PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before
- Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
- Spin four PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before
- Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
- Spin five PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before
- Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
- Spin six PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before
- Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
- Spin seven PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before
- Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter
Total Reward: Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter, 25 Eevee Candy, and one Lure Module
All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch five Pokémon
- 500 Stardust
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Skiddo encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- One Rare Candy
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Skiddo encounter
- Use five Razz Berries while catching Pokémon
- Zangoose encounter
- Use five Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon
- Relicanth encounter
- Evolve a Pokémon
- Gible encounter
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- 500 Stardust
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- Vanillite encounter
All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona event bonuses and boosted encounters
All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona event bonuses
These bonuses are exclusive to ticket holders but don’t include any of the additional paid add-ons you can purchase separately from the basic event ticket.
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last four hours
- Golden Lure Modules do not count
- Up to five Special Trades can be made during the day(s) on your ticket
- Trades will require 50 percent less Stardust
- Your Buddy may find an exclusive souvenir—a Tiny Compass
All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona event-boosted encounters
All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny in the wild specifically.
- Wild spawns
- Squirtle*
- Sandshrew*
- Goldeen*
- Staryu*
- Magikarp*
- Unown* (B, C, and N)
- Dunsparce*
- Shuckle*
- Hitmontop*
- Loudred
- Zangoose*
- Anorith*
- Relicanth*
- Gible*
- Hippopotas*
- Vanillite
- Karrablast*
- Stunfisk*
- Skiddo*
- Swirlix*
- Sandygast
- Event-Egg hatches
- Zangoose*
- Relicanth*
- Gible*
- Skiddo*
While you take part in this City Safari, you can also complete some October event-centric and seasonal research.