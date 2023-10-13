All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Special Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

The ins and outs of Barcelona's Pokémon Go City Safari event.

Niantic’s next Pokémon Go City Safari event is now live in Barcelona, giving players a new way to experience the city from Oct. 13 to 14 with content like exclusive Special Research and an event-exclusive Eevee.

Whether you purchase a ticket to the in-person festivities or not, there will be content for everyone to enjoy like a chance to capture Skiddo, which is only spawning during City Safari 2023 events for now. However, if you buy a ticket you will get to encounter Eevee wearing an explorer hat and help Professor Willow with some research.

If you play your cards right, you can even get enough of those event-exclusive Eevee to evolve one into each of its evolutions—giving you all of the Eeveelutions wearing an explorer hat. But you will need to complete the City Safari: Barcelona TImed Research to do that, so we have compiled

All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Special Research tasks and rewards

You can get several rare encounters through this event. Image via Niantic

City Safari: Barcelona 2023 page one

Spin a PokéStop or Gym in Barcelona One Incense



Total Reward: One Poffin and an Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter

City Safari: Barcelona 2023 Branched Choice

Unlike some Special Research options that will have you pick between a few choices and then give you different rewards based on that decision, City Safari: Barcelona simplifies things for you.

Between double Incense, Star Piece, or Lucky Egg duration, all you need to do is pick the bonus you like the most and it will last for the rest of that ticketed session—so up between 10am and 6pm CEST. So if you want more encounters, Stardust, or XP, select that respective option and get to grinding while you can.

This choice won’t impact any of your research tasks or rewards.

City Safari: Barcelona 2023 page two

Feed your Buddy three times 10 Eevee Candy

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy 10 Eevee Candy

Take a Snapshot of your Eevee in Barcelona 10 Eevee Candy



Total Reward: One Mossy Lure Module, one Glacial Lure Module, and three Star Pieces

If you couldn’t tell, this event really wants you to have Eevee out as your Buddy Pokémon.

City Safari: Barcelona 2023 page three

Evolve a Pokémon 100 Poké Balls



Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust and 2,023 XP

All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Timed Research tasks and rewards

Spin a PokéStop at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter

Spin two PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter

Spin three PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter

Spin four PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter

Spin five PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter

Spin six PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter

Spin seven PokéStops at an Eevee Explorers location that you haven’t visited before Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter



Total Reward: Eevee (Explorer Hat) encounter, 25 Eevee Candy, and one Lure Module

All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five Pokémon 500 Stardust

Catch 15 Pokémon Skiddo encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon One Rare Candy

Catch five different species of Pokémon Skiddo encounter

Use five Razz Berries while catching Pokémon Zangoose encounter

Use five Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon Relicanth encounter

Evolve a Pokémon Gible encounter

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy 500 Stardust

Send five Gifts to Friends Vanillite encounter



All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona event bonuses and boosted encounters

All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona event bonuses

These bonuses are exclusive to ticket holders but don’t include any of the additional paid add-ons you can purchase separately from the basic event ticket.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last four hours Golden Lure Modules do not count

Up to five Special Trades can be made during the day(s) on your ticket

Trades will require 50 percent less Stardust

Your Buddy may find an exclusive souvenir—a Tiny Compass

All Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona event-boosted encounters

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny in the wild specifically.

Wild spawns Squirtle* Sandshrew* Goldeen* Staryu* Magikarp* Unown* (B, C, and N) Dunsparce* Shuckle* Hitmontop* Loudred Zangoose* Anorith* Relicanth* Gible* Hippopotas* Vanillite Karrablast* Stunfisk* Skiddo* Swirlix* Sandygast

Event-Egg hatches Zangoose* Relicanth* Gible* Skiddo*



While you take part in this City Safari, you can also complete some October event-centric and seasonal research.

