All Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research research tasks and rewards

Make sure your hands are warm while challenging the ice.

To celebrate the potential for snow during December, Niantic is launching the third Catch Master event—this time with a focus on Ice-type Pokémon. Pokémon Go players will be able to encounter select ice types more frequently and a set of massive Timed Research to complete themed around Cryagonal.

The Catch Mastery: Ice event runs Dec. 9 from 10am to 8pm local time. This means you only have one day to complete 10 pages of Cryagonal-centric research, which will let you encounter a total of 40 Cryagonal—with an increased chance of finding a Shiny too. Snorunt and Bergmite are also featured encounters spawning more frequently in the wild during this event and every Nice, Great, and Excellent Throw will net you double XP.

Full Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research guide

Don’t forget to explore some Routes while the Along the Routes event is going on too. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Catch two Snorunt Cryagonal encounter

Catch two Bergmite Cryagonal encounter

Make three Nice Throws Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page two

Make five Nice Throws Cryagonal encounter

Catch five Ice-type Pokémon Cryagonal encounter

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, five Nanab Berries, and 500 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page three

Make five Nice Curveball Throws Cryagonal encounter

Catch five Ice-type Pokémon Cryagonal encounter

Use three Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, five Razz Berries, and 500 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page four

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row Cryagonal encounter

Catch five Ice-type Pokémon Cryagonal encounter

Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, five Pinap Berries, and 500 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page five

Make five Nice Curveball Throws in a row Cryagonal encounter

Catch five Ice-type Pokémon Cryagonal encounter

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 1,000 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page six

Make three Great Throws Cryagonal encounter

Catch five Snorunt Cryagonal encounter

Catch five Bergmite Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 1,000 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page seven

Make three Great Curveball Throws Cryagonal encounter

Catch 10 Snorunt Cryagonal encounter

Catch 10 Bergmite Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, 10 Ultra Balls, and 1,000 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page eight

Make five Great Curveball Throws Cryagonal encounter

Catch 10 Snorunt Cryagonal encounter

Catch 10 Bergmite Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,500 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page nine

Make three Great Curveball Throws in a row Cryagonal encounter

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon Cryagonal encounter

Make an Excellent Throw Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 2,500 XP

Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Timed Research tasks and rewards page 10

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row Cryagonal encounter

Make an Excellent Throw Cryagonal encounter

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw Cryagonal encounter



Total Reward: Cryagonal encounter, 1,500 Stardust, and 3,000 XP

All Pokémon Go Catch Mastery: Ice Field Research tasks and rewards

Make three Curveball Throws in a row Cryagonal encounter

Make five Great Curveball Throws Cryagonal encounter

Make seven Great Throws Cryagonal encounter



Once this event ends, it will also mark the end of the Along the Routes event. But don’t worry, Mateo will still be appearing in the game for players who use Routes, meaning you can still use the new Gift Exchange feature.