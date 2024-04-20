All Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day: All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards

Kanto is in the spotlight again with Bellsprout Community Day and other offerings in Pokémon Go. For this Community Day specifically, the focus is on Bellsprout, its evolutions, and bonuses like event-exclusive Special Research you can complete.

Recommended Videos

Bellsprout Community Day runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 20 with a slew of incredible event bonuses available to take advantage of. Just like with other Pokémon Go Community Days, Bellsprout will be spawning more frequently and have an increased chance of being Shiny during the event period. If you want to make the most of Bellsprout Community Day, you should try to grind all of the Research tasks and rewards available, which includes the “All About Bellsprout” paid research story.

Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day: All About Bellsprout Special Research guide, tasks, and rewards

Take a stroll, but don’t fall for their tricks. Image via Niantic

All About Bellsprout is the Bellsprout Community Day’s take on the usual $1 Special Research story Niantic runs during almost every CD event. It offers more encounters with Bellsprout and its evolutions and bonus goodies like Star Pieces and Poké Balls.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Bellsprout Bellsprout encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Bellsprout Candy



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Bellsprout encounter, and one Incense.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Bellsprout Bellsprout encounter

Evolve three Bellsprout 30 Bellsprout Candy



Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Bellsprout encounter, and one Star Piece.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Bellsprout Bellsprout encounter

Evolve one Weepinbell 50 Bellsprout encounter



Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Weepinbell encounter, and one Rocket Radar.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page four

Claim Reward 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward Bellsprout encounter

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Victreebel encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasks Rewards Catch three Bellsprout Bellsprout encounter

500 Stardust

Five Great Balls

Two Ultra Balls

Two Pinap Berries

This is the final Community Day running as part of the Pokémon Go April event schedule, though there are still a few other events coming before the month ends. This includes a Kanto Spotlight event that coincides with the game’s controversial new avatar update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more