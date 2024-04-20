BellSprout Communtiy Day Pokemon Go promo image.
All Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day: All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards

Don't wiggle out of this one.
Published: Apr 19, 2024 11:40 pm

Kanto is in the spotlight again with Bellsprout Community Day and other offerings in Pokémon Go. For this Community Day specifically, the focus is on Bellsprout, its evolutions, and bonuses like event-exclusive Special Research you can complete. 

Bellsprout Community Day runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 20 with a slew of incredible event bonuses available to take advantage of. Just like with other Pokémon Go Community Days, Bellsprout will be spawning more frequently and have an increased chance of being Shiny during the event period. If you want to make the most of Bellsprout Community Day, you should try to grind all of the Research tasks and rewards available, which includes the “All About Bellsprout” paid research story.

Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day: All About Bellsprout Special Research guide, tasks, and rewards

Players strolling through a wooded area with Bellsprout.
Take a stroll, but don’t fall for their tricks. Image via Niantic

All About Bellsprout is the Bellsprout Community Day’s take on the usual $1 Special Research story Niantic runs during almost every CD event. It offers more encounters with Bellsprout and its evolutions and bonus goodies like Star Pieces and Poké Balls.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Make five Nice Throws
    • 15 Poké Balls
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout
    • Bellsprout encounter
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times
    • 20 Bellsprout Candy

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Bellsprout encounter, and one Incense.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page two

  • Transfer 10 Pokémon
    • 10 Pinap Berries
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout
    • Bellsprout encounter
  • Evolve three Bellsprout
    • 30 Bellsprout Candy

Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Bellsprout encounter, and one Star Piece.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page three

  • Make three Great Curveball Throws
    • 15 Great Balls
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout
    • Bellsprout encounter
  • Evolve one Weepinbell
    • 50 Bellsprout encounter

Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Weepinbell encounter, and one Rocket Radar.

All About Bellsprout Special Research tasks and rewards page four

  • Claim Reward
    • 15 Ultra Balls
  • Claim Reward
    • Bellsprout encounter
  • Claim Reward
    • Two Silver Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Victreebel encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go Bellsprout Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasksRewards
Catch three BellsproutBellsprout encounter
500 Stardust
Five Great Balls
Two Ultra Balls
Two Pinap Berries

This is the final Community Day running as part of the Pokémon Go April event schedule, though there are still a few other events coming before the month ends. This includes a Kanto Spotlight event that coincides with the game’s controversial new avatar update.

