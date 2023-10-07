All Pokémon Go Battle Day: Geeta Timed Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

The Top Champion lost her gloves and her title.

The next iteration of Pokémon Go’s Battle Weekend event is here, bringing with it items from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Top Champion, Geeta. That means you can take part in more battles, take advantage of event bonuses, and clear two sets of Timed Research this weekend.

Running from Oct. 7 at 12am local time to Oct. 8 at 11:59 pm local time, this event looks to push players to try their hand at the Go Battle League or grind more matches to earn rewards with fewer restrictions.

Whether you just want to get a pair of the Top Champion’s signature gloves for yourself or plan on grinding out all 100 battles during the weekend, here are all of the event bonuses, active leagues you can compete in, and Timed Research tasks and rewards available to complete.

Full Pokémon Go Battle Weekend October 2023: Geeta Timed Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

All Pokémon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta free Timed Research tasks and rewards

Battle in the Go Battle League five times. 7,500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times. 7.500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks. 7,500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times. 7,500 XP



Total Rewards: Two Rare Candies, one Elite Charged TM, and Getta Gloves avatar item.

All Pokémon Go Battle Day: Stardust ticketed Timed Research tasks and rewards

This is a paid piece of Timed Research that will cost $1 and only be available to finish until Go Battle Weekend: Geeta ends on Oct. 8 at 11:59pm local time.

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times. 6,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 25 times. 6,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 50 times. 6,000 Stardust

Use 15 super effective Charged Attacks. 6,000 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 10 times. 6,000 Stardust



Total Reward: Three Rare Candy XL, three Rare Candies, and one Star Piece.

All Pokémon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta event bonuses and changes

4× Stardust from win rewards. Not counting end-of-set rewards.

The maximum number of sets per day will be increased from five to 20, allowing players to participate in a total of 100 battles.

There are also a few changes to the Go Battle League’s premium rewards track that will be in effect during this event too.

Guaranteed Rare Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for their second win in a set.

Guaranteed Rare Candy for Trainers level 30 and below for their second win in a set.

Increased Stardust rewards compared to the basic reward track.

The order of premium track rewards will be rearranged.

All Pokémon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta active leagues and cups

Great League 1,500 CP limit

Ultra League 2,500 CP limit

Master League No CP limit



This Battle Weekend also falls inside the Detective Pikachu Returns event too, so don’t forget to solve some mysteries between your battles for additional rewards!

