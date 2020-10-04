All Niantic Birthday event Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Niantic is celebrating the company’s fifth anniversary with a one-day special event that will give Pokémon Go players some extra bonuses.

The Niantic Birthday event Special Research consists of very basic tasks that will reward players with helpful items like TMs, an Egg Incubator, and a Lucky Egg. It shouldn’t take players more than an hour to collect everything.

You can also grab a Special Box in the in-game store right now for one PokéCoin that will give you 30 Ultra Balls, so even if you don’t plan on finishing the basic research, you can still get a nice bonus for signing in.

If you do want to get all of the items, here are all of the Niantic Birthday event Special Research tasks and rewards, which will only be available on Oct. 4.

Step one

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon—Three Pinap Berries

Catch five Pokémon—Three Poké Balls

Make three Nice Throws—Three Nanab Berries

Total Rewards: One Incense 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Step two

Transfer five Pokémon—750 Stardust

Power up Pokémon three times—750 Stardust

Evolve a Pokémon—750 Stardust

Total Rewards: Egg Incubator, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Step three

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms—Five Potions

Hatch an Egg—Five Super Potions

Earn a Candy while walking with your Buddy—Three Hyper Potions

Total Rewards: One Lucky Egg, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Step four

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt—Five Revives

Win a Gym Battle—One Fast TM

Win a Raid—One Charge TM

Total Rewards: One Star Piece, 2,000 Stardust, and 2,000 XP