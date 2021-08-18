All new Hisuian Forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Which Pokémon are going to have a distant cousin in the evolutionary line?

Game Freak’s newest venture, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is bringing regional variants to the ancient lands of Hisui.

These new variants are called Hisuian Forms and will see Pokémon from other regions take on properties and appearances that are more native to the Hisui region.

Much like Alolan and Galarian Forms, Hisuian regional variants all carry a distinct feel that separates them from their original counterparts. This can be done strictly through looks, but also applies to changes in typing, moves, and abilities.

On top of Hisuian Forms, Legends: Arceus is also adding new evolutions for older Pokémon like Stantler and Basculin, which will give them a unique place within the new region.

We still don’t know much about the Hisui region or which Pokémon will be available in Legends: Arceus, but here are all of the Hisuian Forms and other regional variants that we know currently know about.

Hisuian Forms