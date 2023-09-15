All new hairstyles and how to unlock them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

There's eight new looks to try.

A new region means it’s time for a new look right? Well, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC has you covered with plenty of ways to accessorize, from your clothing to your hair.

Hairstyles are a big part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Unless you plan on wearing a hat then this is going to be something that you see each time you play the game so why not customize it to your liking?

Before you settle on the right cut for you, here are all of the new additions thanks to The Teal Mask and how you can use them.

All new hairstyles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

These are the new hairstyles in The Teal Mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like there are a bunch of new outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, you can also jazz up your hair with fresh styles.

Related All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Courtesy of this DLC, players have eight new looks to play with. These include short and long-haired options that are only available with the Teal Card.

Here’s a list of the fresh options:

Kitakami ponytail

Kitakami updo

Short bangs

Center-parted bob

Shoulder-length bob

Undercut bob

Hal-up bun

Bantu knots

How to get the new hairstyles from The Teal Mask DLC

To gain access to the new hairstyles added with The Teal Mask DLC you’ll first need to own it. If you do not purchase the DLC then there is simply no way for you to use these hairstyles, but if you do then you’re ready to go.

Simply visit Kitakami Island and get your Teal Card. This happens very early in your adventures on the island. Once you have this then head to any barber shop and they’ll view your card. When seen, you’ll be given access to all of these new hairstyles.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear that there is a barber shop on Kitakami island so that means you’ll be taking a trip back to Paldea. To do this, simply open your map and press L. This will take you back to the Paldea map where you can fly to a barber shop.

About the author