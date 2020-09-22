All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Mega Buddy Challenge

There is a lot to do in this new event.

A new Mega Evolution themed event is about to begin in Pokémon Go, with an extension to Mega Evolution duration, increased encounters for certain Pokémon, and some new Timed Research tasks to complete.

The Mega Buddy Challenge will give you extra rewards for walking around with your Mega Evolved Pokémon, taking snapshots of them, and increasing their happiness. And if you complete the Timed Research, you will gain access to more Timed Research during the Halloween event, which will let you encounter Mega Gengar.

Shiny Doduo and Dodrio will also be available for the first time during this event.

If you plan on participating in the Mega Buddy Challenge, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the event, which will run from Sept. 22 to 28.

Spawn Increases

Arbok

Doduo (Shiny Available)

Onix (Shiny Available)

Alolan Exeggutor (Shiny Available)

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Jynx

Pinsir (Shiny Available)

Lapras (Shiny Available)

Snorlax

Furret

Wobbuffet (Shiny Available)

Dunsparce (Shiny Available)

Mantine

Skarmory (Shiny Available)

Hariyama

Wailmer (Shiny Available)

Event Eggs (All 7km Eggs)

TBD

Event Specific Raid Battles

TBD

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.