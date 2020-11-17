All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Pokémon HOME event

Think outside of the Mystery Box for this one.

Pokémon Go is celebrating the launch of compatibility with Pokémon HOME with a brand new event running from Nov. 17 to 23.

During the Pokémon HOME event, players can encounter Shiny Meltan, grab some event-exclusive in-game clothing, and earn Pidgeot Mega Energy with event Timed Research.

Just like with most events, certain species of Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild, while the Raid and Egg pools also have a few new additions for the duration of the HOME celebration. If you are lucky, you might run into a Shiny Meltan or Slowpoke while running around.

If you want to make sure to get the most out of the Pokémon HOME event, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids, and event effects.

Event Effects

Mega Pidgeot CP boosted to Level 45

Spawn Increases

Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny Available)

Zubat (Shiny Available)

Alolan Diglett (Shiny Available)

Slowpoke (Shiny Available)

Magnemite (Shiny Available)

Ditto

Porygo (Shiny Available)

Hoothoot

Remoraid

Whismur

Lileep (Shiny Available)

Anorith (Shiny Available)

Cottonee

Foongus

Meltan (Shiny Available) Only available using Mystery Box



Event Specific Egg Hatches (All 5km Eggs)

Nidoran♀ (Shiny Available)

Nidoran♂ (Shiny Available)

Slowpoke (Shiny Available)

Omanyte (Shiny Available)

Kabuto (Shiny Available)

Lileep (Shiny Available)

Anorith (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raid Battles

One-star Raids Alolan Vulpix (Shiny Available) Slowpoke (Shiny Available) Magnemite (Shiny Available) Shinx (Shiny Available) Timburr (Shiny Available) Klink (Shiny Available)



You can also purchase a set of in-game clothing for your avatar themed around Melmetal, including a Melmetal Down Vest/Jacket and Melmetal Shoes in the shop during the event. A pair of glasses inspired by HOME’s Grand Oak is also available for free to all players.