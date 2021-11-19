One of the major changes between the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games and the remakes Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl is how HMs are handled.
Traditionally, Hidden Machines (known as HMs) are moves that players will find along their adventure and can teach Pokémon in their party to help them get through environmental obstacles or to travel long distances.
In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, HMs are no longer given to the player as a reusable tool to teach the move to multiple Pokémon. Instead, the move is now given to players as a single-use TM and also loaded into their PokeGear where they can summon wild Pokémon to help them out with the ability at any time.
Players still need to venture through the campaign to unlock these abilities. Here is where you’ll get each of these important moves.
All HM locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl
You don’t need to do anything special to gain access to these abilities as they are handed to players as they progress through the story of the game.
- Cut – Players will be gifted Cut after entering Eterna City and conversing with Cynthia.
- Fly – You can earn Fly after entering Team Galactic’s warehouse base in Veilstone City.
- Surf – This move can be found in Celestic City after you’ve defeated Team Galactic in the Ruins. If you check out the paintings on the walls Cynthia’s grandmother will enter and grant you the move Surf.
- Strength – Strength is found at the peak of The Lost Tower which can be located on Route 209.
- Defog – Defog can be located at the Great Marsh Gate near Pastoria City by talking to the receptionist on the left. This move will cost a small fee to purchase.
- Rock Smash – This is the first HM you’ll get in the game and it can be earned simply by entering Oreburgh Gate. A Hiker will gift you the move at the entrance, but you won’t be able to use it until you defeat the first gym.
- Waterfall – Players can earn Waterfall after they defeat Vokner, the eighth gym leader. Once this is done, head to the beach at Sunyshore City and speak to Jasmine.
- Rock Climb – Head to route 217. Within the snowstorm area, you’ll find a cabin. Once inside, speak to the Hikers. Upon exiting, you’ll see items in the snow, which includes TM100 Rock Climb.