All Fur and Flames Fennekin Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is bringing another first-time starter to Community Day this time around, with Fennekin making an appearance. And, as always, there will be Community Day Special Research to complete.

Players participating in the Community Day, which runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on May 21, will encounter Fennekin at an increased rate. They will also be able to find a Shiny Fennekin for the first time, too.

Throughout the event, players will get triple Stardust double Candy for catching Pokémon, along with increased chances of getting Candy XL. If you use Incense or a Lure during the event it will also last for three hours.

Whether you are going to spend a dollar on a ticket to access the Fur and Flames Special Research or just plan on completing the free Field Research, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will see during Community Day Fennekin. And don’t forget: The bonus raids will run from 5pm to 10pm local time once the event ends as well.

Pokémon Go: Full Fur and Flames Fennekin Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards

Fur and Flames page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Fennekin Fennekin encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Fennekin Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Fenneking encounter, and one Incense

Fur and Flames page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Fennekin Fennekin encounter

Evolve three Fennekin 30 Fennekin Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Fennekin encounter, and one Lucky Egg

Fur and Flames page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Fennekin Fennekin encounter

Evolve one Braixen 50 Fennekin Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Braixen encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Fur and Flames page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Fennekin encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Delphox encounter, and three Rare Candy

Pokémon Go: Full Fennekin Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Fennekin Fennekin encounter Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries One Golden Razz Berry 500 Stardust



