All Fur and Flames Fennekin Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is bringing another first-time starter to Community Day this time around, with Fennekin making an appearance. And, as always, there will be Community Day Special Research to complete.
Players participating in the Community Day, which runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on May 21, will encounter Fennekin at an increased rate. They will also be able to find a Shiny Fennekin for the first time, too.
Throughout the event, players will get triple Stardust double Candy for catching Pokémon, along with increased chances of getting Candy XL. If you use Incense or a Lure during the event it will also last for three hours.
Whether you are going to spend a dollar on a ticket to access the Fur and Flames Special Research or just plan on completing the free Field Research, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will see during Community Day Fennekin. And don’t forget: The bonus raids will run from 5pm to 10pm local time once the event ends as well.
Pokémon Go: Full Fur and Flames Fennekin Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards
Fur and Flames page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Fennekin
- Fennekin encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Fennekin Candy
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Fenneking encounter, and one Incense
Fur and Flames page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Razz Berries
- Catch 15 Fennekin
- Fennekin encounter
- Evolve three Fennekin
- 30 Fennekin Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Fennekin encounter, and one Lucky Egg
Fur and Flames page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Fennekin
- Fennekin encounter
- Evolve one Braixen
- 50 Fennekin Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Braixen encounter, and one Rocket Radar
Fur and Flames page four
- Claim Reward!
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward!
- Fennekin encounter
- Claim Reward!
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Delphox encounter, and three Rare Candy
Pokémon Go: Full Fennekin Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Fennekin
- Fennekin encounter
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- One Golden Razz Berry
- 500 Stardust