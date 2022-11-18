All Fuecoco evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What does this adorable fire croc look like as it evolves?

Fuecoco has been one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s most popular Pokémon in the period leading up to launch. Its adorable face, rotund shape, and boisterous personality convinced even people who don’t normally choose a Fire-type first partner Pokémon to reconsider. After a few generations of Fire-type starters that players weren’t enamored with, it seemed like Fuecoco might finally turn the tide.

Now that Scarlet and Violet are out in the wild, players can once again make one of the series’ most important choices: which first partner Pokémon will you choose? If you decided to go with Fuecoco, you might be curious about what it will evolve into and how it will look. We’ve compiled a guide that includes everything you need to know about the entire Fuecoco evolutionary line.

Here are all of Fuecoco’s evolutions in Scarlet and Violet.

Note: Fuecoco evolution spoilers are beyond this point.

Crocalor

Image via Nintendo

Fuecoco’s middle evolution is Crocalor. It evolves at level 16, which is fairly traditional for Fire-type first partner Pokémon. It has a sombrero-shaped crest on its head that’s topped in a flame and a longer mouth than its pre-evolution. Fuecoco doesn’t gain a second type when it evolves into Crocalor. Instead, it remains a pure Fire-type.

Skeledirge

Screengrab via Nintendo

Skeledirge is Fuecoco’s second and final evolution. Upon evolving, it becomes a Fire and Ghost-type, which gives it immunity to Normal-type and Fighting-type moves but adds weaknesses to Dark-type and Ghost-type moves. It looks like a ghostly crocodile with fire pouring out of its mouth and a bone-like pattern on the top of its mouth.

Crocalor evolves into Skeledirge at level 36 by leveling up. Upon evolving, it learns the move Torch Song, which appears to be exclusive to the Fuecoco line. Torch Song is a Special move that damages the opponent and raises Skeledirge’s Special Attack. It has a power of 80 and an accuracy of 100.