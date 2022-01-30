All friendship evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a lot of Pokémon require a high level of friendship in order to evolve. Because some other methods of evolution were ousted in the newest iteration of the Pokémon franchise, they’ve been replaced by the friendship level method.

There are plenty of ways to increase friendship in Legends: Arceus and the good news is that it doesn’t take that long to do, either.

There are 13 Pokémon in Legends: Arceus that use friendship as a way to evolve:

Espeon

Umbreon

Sylveon

Golbat

Munchlax

Pichu

Buneary

Chansey

Budew

Togepi

Chingling

Cleffa

Riolu

Some ways to increase the friendship level of these Pokémon include battling with them and not letting them faint, giving them Exp. Candies, and using them to collect materials when you come across trees or rocks that need to be smashed. If you’re looking for an extra bump in friendship, you can also throw them at collectibles on the ground instead of pressing the A button to pick them up. Using items on Pokémon during battles also gives a small bump.

If you’re wondering where you stand with your Pokémon in terms of friendship, the Friendship Checker stands by the pastures and can check each of your Pokémon’s friendship levels. The Friendship Checker is unlocked by doing a request for the NPC.