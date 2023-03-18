If you have ever wanted to be best friends with a Slowpoke of any kind, now is your chance as Niantic runs out the next Pokémon Go Community Day—featuring Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke.

The event will run for its usual three hours from 2pm to 5pm local time on March 18, with the event-specific, four-star raids and bonuses set to run through 10pm.

This will be the first time players can obtain a Shiny Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, or Slowking in Pokémon Go. If you evolve a Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke or catch either of its evolutions during the event, all variants of Slowbro and Slowking will have access to the Charged Attack Surf.

Related: Best Pokémon to counter the Unrivaled Decidueye Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Along with the typical event bonuses like triple Catch XP, double Catch Candy, and increased Shiny odds, players can also purchase a $1 Special Research ticket to gain access to Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Here are all of the details on how to complete the event’s Timed and Special Research.

All Field Notes: Slow and Slower Slowpoke Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Field Notes: Slow and Slower page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke Slowpoke encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Slowpoke Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, and one Incense

Field Notes: Slow and Slower page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke Slowpoke encounter

Evolve three Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke 30 Slowpoke Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, and one Lucky Egg

Field Notes: Slow and Slower page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke Slowbro encounter

Evolve one Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke 50 Slowbro Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, Galarian Slowbro encounter, and a Rocket Radar

Field Notes: Slow and Slower page four

Claim Reward 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward Slowking encounter

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries



All Slowpoke Community Day Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Slowpoke Timed Research