If you have ever wanted to be best friends with a Slowpoke of any kind, now is your chance as Niantic runs out the next Pokémon Go Community Day—featuring Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke.
The event will run for its usual three hours from 2pm to 5pm local time on March 18, with the event-specific, four-star raids and bonuses set to run through 10pm.
This will be the first time players can obtain a Shiny Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, or Slowking in Pokémon Go. If you evolve a Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke or catch either of its evolutions during the event, all variants of Slowbro and Slowking will have access to the Charged Attack Surf.
Related: Best Pokémon to counter the Unrivaled Decidueye Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Along with the typical event bonuses like triple Catch XP, double Catch Candy, and increased Shiny odds, players can also purchase a $1 Special Research ticket to gain access to Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Here are all of the details on how to complete the event’s Timed and Special Research.
All Field Notes: Slow and Slower Slowpoke Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Field Notes: Slow and Slower page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke
- Slowpoke encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Slowpoke Candy
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, and one Incense
Field Notes: Slow and Slower page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke
- Slowpoke encounter
- Evolve three Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke
- 30 Slowpoke Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 XP, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, and one Lucky Egg
Field Notes: Slow and Slower page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke
- Slowbro encounter
- Evolve one Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke
- 50 Slowbro Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, Galarian Slowbro encounter, and a Rocket Radar
Field Notes: Slow and Slower page four
- Claim Reward
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward
- Slowking encounter
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
All Slowpoke Community Day Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Slowpoke Timed Research
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One King’s Rock
- Catch five Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke
- One King’s Rock
- Make five Nice Throws
- One King’s Rock