If you’re an Eevee fan this introduction to Tera Raid Battle events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is probably the perfect time to play for you as there are Eevee everywhere all kitted out with unique Tera types.
These Tera-types aren’t the only unique surprises you’ll get from this event, as Raid Battle Pokémon come along with a variety of different items.
Before you head out and face all of the Eevee you could ever dream of, here is a look at what rewards are available at different tiers of this Scarlet and Violet Raid Battle Event.
All Eevee Event Tera Raid Battle drops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
There are plenty of unique rewards you can find when facing Eevee Ter Raid Battles and as you’d expect, the more stars the raid has the better rewards you will receive.
Each of the items in these Raid Battles has a possibility of dropping and thanks to Serebi.net we now know exactly what is up for grabs. Here is a list of potential rewards but remember, they won’t always drop and rarer items will show up even less often.
In all raids, you will find the following items.
- Eevee Fur
- Pretty Feather
- Health Feather
- Muscle Feather
- Resist Feather
- Genius Feather
- Clever Feather
- Swift Feather
- Water Stone
- Fire Stone
- Thunder Stone
- Leaf Stone
- Ice Stone
As you go down through the different raid tiers, the rewards that are up for grabs will slightly differ. Here’s a look at what is around.
One Star Raids:
- Exp. Candy XS
- Exp. Candy S
Two Star Raids:
- Exp. Candy S
- Exp. Candy M
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Big Mushroom
Three Star Raids:
- Tera Shard (for the Tera type of this specific Eevee)
- Exp. Candy S
- Exp. Candy M
- Exp. Candy L
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Big Nugget
- Big Mushroom
Four Star Raids:
- Tera Shard (for the Tera type of this specific Eevee)
- Exp. Candy M
- Exp. Candy L
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Big Nugget
- Big Mushroom
- Careful Mint
- Pearl String
- Big Pearl
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Soothe Bell
- Ability Capsule
Five Star Raid:
- Tera Shard (for the Tera type of this specific Eevee)
- Exp. Candy L
- Exp. Candy XL
- Sitrus Berry
- Lum Berry
- Big Nugget
- Big Mushroom
- Careful Mint
- Pearl String
- Big Pearl
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Soothe Bell
- Ability Capsule