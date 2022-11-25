If you’re an Eevee fan this introduction to Tera Raid Battle events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is probably the perfect time to play for you as there are Eevee everywhere all kitted out with unique Tera types.

These Tera-types aren’t the only unique surprises you’ll get from this event, as Raid Battle Pokémon come along with a variety of different items.

Before you head out and face all of the Eevee you could ever dream of, here is a look at what rewards are available at different tiers of this Scarlet and Violet Raid Battle Event.

All Eevee Event Tera Raid Battle drops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via Nintendo

There are plenty of unique rewards you can find when facing Eevee Ter Raid Battles and as you’d expect, the more stars the raid has the better rewards you will receive.

Each of the items in these Raid Battles has a possibility of dropping and thanks to Serebi.net we now know exactly what is up for grabs. Here is a list of potential rewards but remember, they won’t always drop and rarer items will show up even less often.

In all raids, you will find the following items.

Eevee Fur

Pretty Feather

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Water Stone

Fire Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

As you go down through the different raid tiers, the rewards that are up for grabs will slightly differ. Here’s a look at what is around.

One Star Raids:

Exp. Candy XS

Exp. Candy S

Two Star Raids:

Exp. Candy S

Exp. Candy M

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Big Mushroom

Three Star Raids:

Tera Shard (for the Tera type of this specific Eevee)

Exp. Candy S

Exp. Candy M

Exp. Candy L

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Big Nugget

Big Mushroom

Four Star Raids:

Tera Shard (for the Tera type of this specific Eevee)

Exp. Candy M

Exp. Candy L

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Big Nugget

Big Mushroom

Careful Mint

Pearl String

Big Pearl

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Soothe Bell

Ability Capsule

Five Star Raid: