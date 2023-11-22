There are several Curries and Chowders you can feed your Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep. Cooking builds up Snorlax’s strength, which will attract more Pokémon to your camp.
It might be weird to have a cooking mechanic in a sleep-tracking app, but Pokémon integrated gathering ingredients through your helper Pokémon and putting them together in a recipe.
How to Cook in Pokémon Sleep
You can cook in Pokémon Sleep by tapping on Snorlax’s belly. You can cook only three times a day—during the morning, afternoon, and night—to mirror breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast goes from 6am to 12pm, lunch is from 12pm to 6pm, and dinner from 6pm to 6am (local times).
You can either choose the Auto Cook option or pick the recipe yourself. You can only cook random recipes as you begin, but after you have studied 12 sleep styles, you get to choose what recipe to cook.
Each dish requires up to 15 ingredients. It’s likely you’ll cook a lot of Fresh Apple Curry at the beginning, because you’ll receive a lot of them from the tutorial and from Pikachu. Each Snorlax requests a different type of dish, which includes curries and chowders, salads, and desserts.
You can check the recipes you already know in the Notes section in the main menu.
All Curry and Chowder recipes in Pokémon Sleep
|Meal
|Description
|Ingredients
|Mixed Curry
|No description
|Any ingredients.
|Fancy Apple Curry
|A simple curry that lets the natural sweetness of its apples shine.
|– Seven Fancy Apples
|Solar Powered Tomato Curry
|A curry made using tomatoes that have turned bright red in the sun.
|– 10 Fiery Herbs
– Five Snazzy Tomatoes
|Beanburger Curry
|The tender bean patties are the star of the show in this curry.
|– Seven Bean Sausages
|Mild Honey Curry
|A mild curry containing plenty of honey. Kids gobble it down!
|– Seven Honey
|Drought Katsu Curry
|The freshly-fried cutlet has a nice sparkle to it.
|– Seven Bean Sausages
– Five Pure Oil
|Grilled Tail Curry
|The tasty tail elevates the flavor of the curry roux to the next level.
|– Eight Slowpoke Tail
– 25 Fiery Herbs
|Dream Eater Butter Curry
|The ingredients in this curry all share a connection to deep sleep.
|– 18 Soft Potatoes
– 15 Snoozy Tomatoes
– 12 Soothing Cacao
– 10 Moomoo Milk
|Spicy Leek Curry
|The roasted leeks are fragrant and sweet as fruit, perfectly balancing the spicy roux.
|– 14 Large Leeks
– 10 Warming Gingers
– Eight Fiery Herbs
|Spore Mushroom Curry
|A curry that puts you to sleep just as surely as the move Spore.
|– 14 Tasty Mushrooms
– Nine Soft Potatos
|Egg Bomb Curry
|A curry made with oodles of love. Its ingredients are geared toward kids.
|– 12 Honey
– 11 Fancy Apples
– Eight Fancy Eggs
– Four Soft Potatoes
|Hearty Cheeseburger Curry
|This voluminous curry is large enough to astound even a Snorlax.
|– Eight Moomoo Milk
– Eight Bean Sausages
|Soft Potato Chowder
|A thick chowder made from potatoes boiled until practically melting.
|– 10 Moomoo Milk
– Eight Soft Potatoes
– Four Tasty Mushrooms
|Simple Chowder
|You can really taste the richness of the milk in this simple chowder.
|– Seven Moomoo Milk
|Ninja Curry
|This tofu curry is said to have been a favorite dish of ninjas.
|– 15 Greengrass Soybeans
– Nine Bean Sausages
– Nine Large Leeks
– Five Tasty Mushrooms
|Meaty Omelette Curry
|This curry is topped with a masterfully cooked omelet that simply melts in the mouth.
|– 10 Fancy Eggs
– Six Snoozy Tomatoes
|Bulk-Up Bean Curry
|A hearty curry packed with nutrients needed for bulking up.
|– 12 Greengrass Soybeans
– Six Bean Sausages
– Four Fiery Herbs
– Four Fancy Eggs