There are several Curries and Chowders you can feed your Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep. Cooking builds up Snorlax’s strength, which will attract more Pokémon to your camp.

It might be weird to have a cooking mechanic in a sleep-tracking app, but Pokémon integrated gathering ingredients through your helper Pokémon and putting them together in a recipe.

How to Cook in Pokémon Sleep

Only three meals for Snorlack. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

You can cook in Pokémon Sleep by tapping on Snorlax’s belly. You can cook only three times a day—during the morning, afternoon, and night—to mirror breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast goes from 6am to 12pm, lunch is from 12pm to 6pm, and dinner from 6pm to 6am (local times).

You can either choose the Auto Cook option or pick the recipe yourself. You can only cook random recipes as you begin, but after you have studied 12 sleep styles, you get to choose what recipe to cook.

Each dish requires up to 15 ingredients. It’s likely you’ll cook a lot of Fresh Apple Curry at the beginning, because you’ll receive a lot of them from the tutorial and from Pikachu. Each Snorlax requests a different type of dish, which includes curries and chowders, salads, and desserts.

You can check the recipes you already know in the Notes section in the main menu.

All Curry and Chowder recipes in Pokémon Sleep