The first Pokémon Go event for March is now underway, with players getting some intense training from Fighting-type Pokémon during the Catch Mastery event.

Running from 10am to 8pm local time on March 5, an increased number of Fighting-type Pokémon will be appearing—with a specific focus on Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop, with Tyrogue thrown in via 7km Eggs.

Throughout the event, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop will have a higher chance of being Shiny. Additionally, all of the research going live will give players dozens of bonus encounters with Hitmontop along with some nice rewards too.

If you plan on taking part in this limited event, here are all of the Catch Master Timed and Field Research tasks that you can finish for rewards.

All Catch Mastery Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

All Catch Mastery Timed Research

Catch Mastery page one

Catch two Hitmonchan Hitmontop encounter

Catch two Hitmonlee Hitmontop encounter

Make three Nice Throws Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

Catch Mastery page two

Make five Nice Throws Hitmontop encounter

Catch five Fighting-type Pokémon Hitmontop encounter

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, Five Nanab Berries, and 500 XP

Catch Mastery page three

Make five Nice Curveball Throws Hitmontop encounter

Catch five Fighting-type Pokémon Hitmontop encounter

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, five Razz Berries, and 500 XP

Catch Mastery page four

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row Hitmontop encounter

Catch five Fighting-type Pokémon Hitmontop encounter

Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, Pinap Berries, and 500 XP

Catch Mastery page five

Make five Nice Curveball Throws in a row Hitmontop encounter

Catch five Fighting-type Pokémon Hitmontop encounter

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 1,000 XP

Catch Mastery page six

Make three Great Throws Hitmontop encounter

Catch five Hitmonchan Hitmontop encounter

Catch five Hitmonlee Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Great Balls, and 1,000 XP

Catch Mastery page seven

Make three Great Curveball Throws Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonchan Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonlee Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Ultra Balls, and 1,000 XP

Catch Mastery page eight

Make five Great Curveball Throws Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonchan Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonlee Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,500 XP

Catch Mastery page nine

Make three Great Curveball Throws in a row Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Fighting-type Pokémon Hitmontop encounter

Make an Excellent Throw Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, 1,00 Stardust, and 2,000 XP

Catch Mastery page 10

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row Hitmontop encounter

Make an Excellent Throw Hitmontop encounter

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw Hitmontop encounter



Total Reward: Hitmontop encounter, 1,500 Stardust, and 3,000 XP

All Catch Mastery Field Research