All Axew Community Day Keeping Sharp Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon Go Community Day events in recent memory is finally here, with Axew sitting in the spotlight with a coveted new PvP attack waiting for fans to capture.

Running from the usual 2pm to 5pm on June 10, with bonus raids following from 5pm to 10pm, players will encounter Axew more frequently in the wild. There is also an increased chance to find a Shiny Axew during the event too.

Anyone who manages to evolve Axew fully into Hacorus, or catch one outright, will gain a powerful Dragon-type with the exclusive Fast Attack, Breaking Swipe. This is something the PvP community is excited about, as it makes Haxorus a great flex option in a few different areas of the Go Battle League.

Throughout the event, there will be new Field Research tasks available and a $1 Special Research ticket that players can pick up to access the “Keeping Sharp” research story. There are plenty of bonuses that will be live too, and here is how you can take advantage of all the Axew Community Day content.

Pokémon Go: Axew Community Day Keeping Sharp Special Research tasks and rewards

Keeping Sharp page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Axew Axew encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Axew Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, an Axew encounter, and one Incense

Keeping Sharp page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Axew Axew encounter

Evolve three Axew 30 Axew Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, an Axew encounter, and one Star Piece

Keeping Sharp page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Axew Axew encounter

Evolve one Fraxure 50 Axew Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Fraxure encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Keeping Sharp page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Axew encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Haxorus encounter, and three Rare Candy

Pokémon Go: Axew Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Axew Axew encounter Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries One Golden Razz Berry 500 Stardust



Pokémon Go: All Axew Community Day event bonuses

Increased Axew spawns and Shiny encounter rate

Double Catch Candy

Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon

Triple catch XP

Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust

One additional Special Trade (totals three per day) Niantic increased this number to five total per day as an apology for a recent error



Niantic has added several bonuses to events and the ongoing Hidden Gems season due to recent bugs and other complications.

