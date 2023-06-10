All Axew Community Day Keeping Sharp Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon Go Community Day events in recent memory is finally here, with Axew sitting in the spotlight with a coveted new PvP attack waiting for fans to capture.
Running from the usual 2pm to 5pm on June 10, with bonus raids following from 5pm to 10pm, players will encounter Axew more frequently in the wild. There is also an increased chance to find a Shiny Axew during the event too.
Anyone who manages to evolve Axew fully into Hacorus, or catch one outright, will gain a powerful Dragon-type with the exclusive Fast Attack, Breaking Swipe. This is something the PvP community is excited about, as it makes Haxorus a great flex option in a few different areas of the Go Battle League.
Related: Concerned Pokémon Go players share Axew Community Day PSA over health concerns in New York City
Throughout the event, there will be new Field Research tasks available and a $1 Special Research ticket that players can pick up to access the “Keeping Sharp” research story. There are plenty of bonuses that will be live too, and here is how you can take advantage of all the Axew Community Day content.
Pokémon Go: Axew Community Day Keeping Sharp Special Research tasks and rewards
Keeping Sharp page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Axew
- Axew encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Axew Candy
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, an Axew encounter, and one Incense
Keeping Sharp page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Razz Berries
- Catch 15 Axew
- Axew encounter
- Evolve three Axew
- 30 Axew Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 XP, an Axew encounter, and one Star Piece
Keeping Sharp page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Axew
- Axew encounter
- Evolve one Fraxure
- 50 Axew Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Fraxure encounter, and one Rocket Radar
Keeping Sharp page four
- Claim Reward!
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward!
- Axew encounter
- Claim Reward!
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Haxorus encounter, and three Rare Candy
Pokémon Go: Axew Community Day Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Axew
- Axew encounter
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- One Golden Razz Berry
- 500 Stardust
Pokémon Go: All Axew Community Day event bonuses
- Increased Axew spawns and Shiny encounter rate
- Double Catch Candy
- Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon
- Triple catch XP
- Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense
- Trades require 50 percent less Stardust
- One additional Special Trade (totals three per day)
- Niantic increased this number to five total per day as an apology for a recent error
Niantic has added several bonuses to events and the ongoing Hidden Gems season due to recent bugs and other complications.