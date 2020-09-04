All attack and Pokémon updates for Go Battle League Season 4

Only a few moves were updated this time.

Compared to previous Battle League focused Pokémon Go updates, Niantic was pretty conservative in changing battle mechanics, moves, and Pokémon compatibility for Season Four.

This time, only three moves were directly changes and one Pokémon was given access to a new, powerful move.

As always, only some of these changes are universal for all aspects of Pokémon Go. Most Battle League related updates only apply to trainer battles and will work differently in regular battles in Gym battles, or raids.

Here are all of the different updates that have been made for Battle League Season Four, which begins on Sept. 14, including one completely new move.

New Moves

Lunge: This Bug-type Charged Attack will lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack Only Masquerain and Galvantula will be able to learn it when it is first added.



Trainer Battles Move Updates

Bug Buzz: This Bug-type Charged Attack now has a chance of lowering the opposing Pokémon’s Defense.

Flame Charge: This Fire-type Charged Attack now deals less damage and will raise the user’s Attack.

Signal Beam: This Bug-type Charged Attack now has a chance of lowering the opposing Pokémon’s Attack and Defense.

Move Pool Updates

Vespiquen and Signal Beam

Additionally, no moves were specifically changed for Gym battles and raids.