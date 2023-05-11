The third and final iteration of the Rising Heroes’ team-themed events is here, with players assisting Team Valor’s Candela in powering up and battling Pokémon in Pokémon Go. That will include useful bonuses and new research tasks to complete.

This A Valorous Hero event will run from May 11 to 17 and bring an end to the series of Pokémon Go team content as the season prepares to come to a close.

Not only will players get double Candy for any Pokémon caught during this Valorous event, but it will Mega Pinsir will make its debut in new Mega Raids while Tapu Fini can be encountered as a Shiny for the first time. There is even a Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory available too, which will pair with the previous events’ Lapras and Elekid based on the other team leaders.

There is also a focus put on various regional forms of Pokémon like Growlithe, Ponyta, and more being available in raids, which should help players get rare encounters easily. But the main thing most players will care about is the new Special and Timed Research, so here is how to complete all of the research tasks and get the rewards.

All A Valarous Hero Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go: All A Valarous Hero Special Research tasks and rewards

A Valarous Hero page one

Catch 15 Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Razz Berries

Power up Pokémon five times 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: 1,500 XP and a Charmander encounter

A Valarous Hero page two

Use five Supereffective Charged Attacks 10 Pinap Berries

Power up Pokémon 10 times 2,000 Stardust

Better three Team Go Rocket members Three Revives



Total Reward: 2,000 XP and a Stufful encounter

A Valarous Hero page three

Catch 15 Pokémon 15 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 15 times 2,500 Stardust

Battle in a Gym three times Five Revives



Total Reward: 2,500 XP and a Ponyta (Candela Accessory) encounter

A Valarous Hero page four

Claim Reward! 80 Charizard Mega Energy

Claim Reward! Five Hyper Potions

Claim Reward! Seven Revives



Total Reward: 2,500 Stardust and 2,500 XP

Pokémon Go: All A Valarous Hero Timed Research tasks and rewards

A Valarous Hero page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 1,00 Stardust

Catch five Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Make five Great Throws 10 Razz Berries

Battle three Team Go Rocket Grunts Five Hyper Potions



Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Fast TM

A Valarous Hero page two

Power up Pokémon 10 times 1,00 Stardust

Catch five Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Make five Great Throws 10 Razz Berries

Battle in a Gym three times Five Hyper Potions



Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Charged TM

Pokémon Go: All A Valarous Hero Field Research tasks and rewards