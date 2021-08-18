All 3 starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus doesn’t launch until January 2021, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to figure out which Pokémon you’d like to bring along with you to start your journey.

While most Pokémon RPG games have a new unique set of three starter Pokémon to choose from, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a slight spin on the classic decision. Because Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in a unique time, serving as a prequel to Diamond and Pearl in the Hisui region, players’ starter selection isn’t between three newly introduced Pokémon. Instead, players get to choose between three starter Pokémon from previous generations.

Just as always, there’s a Grass, Water, and Fire-type Pokémon to choose from. But this time around, you’ll be able to make a decision based on what generation of Pokémon you want to start out with as well.

Screengrab via Legends.Pokemon.com

Cyndaquil, the Fire Mouse Pokémon from the Johto region, is the oldest of the three options, having been a part of the second generation of starters in Gold and Silver.

Rowlet serves as the Grass-type option. The Grass Quill Pokémon comes from the Alola region and was introduced in the seventh generation as a starter in Sun and Moon.

Lastly, Oshawott is the Water Pokémon of the trio. The Sea Otter Pokémon from the Unova region was added in the fifth generation for Pokémon Black and White.