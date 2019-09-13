A new Pokémon is being teased on the official Pokémon Sword and Shield website

The official Pokémon Twitter account let Trainers know that a new creature was discovered earlier this morning, directing everyone to the Pokémon Sword and Shield website to view more information.

But instead of being taken directly to a page with information on said newly discovered Pokémon, fans were instead left on the game’s main page, but with a small box holding an extremely pixelated image. This is where the mystery begins.

The “glitching” box will move around a few times when you place your mouse over it before it becomes clickable. Once it is opened, a small loading screen pops up with the cry of the Pokémon Rotom playing over it.

Rotom was implemented into the Pokédex system in Pokémon Sun and Moon, so this doesn’t set off any flags, but as the page loads, small bits of information are displayed along with a bigger version of the image. Only the Pokémon’s type, weight, and ability are fully shown, with the description of its Pokédex entry being partially shown too.

“Only blank that have survived many battles can attain this blank. When this Pokemon’s blank blankers, it will retire from combat.”

Initial speculation had fans pointing to a new, Galarian form of Cubone due to the initial image’s shape, but that has since evolved into something new. Now the popular thought is that this Pokémon is the long-awaited evolution of Farfetch’d 𑁋 which has popularly been referred to as Sirfetch’d.

If you rotate the image onto its side, the odd shapes can be made out into that of a lance and shield, typical weapons used by historical knights from England, which Galar is based upon. The color scheme also matches Farfetch’d’s leak that it is never seen without and often uses as a means of attack.

Mock images drawn by fans show very rough drafts of what this new Pokémon could look like. Because nothing has been confirmed, it is unclear if this would be an evolution similar to how a normal Cubone could evolve into Alolan Marowak, or if it is just Galarian Farfetch’d.

But the word evolution seems to be one of several words that fit perfectly into the blanks left in the description. Twitter user Lucarleigho took a stab at filling in those blurred spots.

“Only Farfetch’d that have survived many battles can attain this Evolution. When this Pokémon’s leak shatters, it will retire from combat.”

If the leak is indeed a lance and the bird has taken up a leaf shield to match, the actual body of the newly discovered Sirfetch’d could be covered in armor. The addition of a metal suit of armor would also make up for the discrepancy in weight from 33.1 lbs as a normal Farfetch’d to the knight’s 257.9 lbs. There is even a slight grey color to parts of the model, which could be hints of steel.

It also wouldn’t make a lot of sense for Pokémon to tease a brand new creature like this if no one could guess it. Of course, this is all just speculation, but this is a very good opportunity for an evolution of a seemingly weak Pokémon from the first generation to get a very British upgrade.