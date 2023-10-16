2 weeks later, these Gen 9 Pokémon shape the VGC meta

The Pokémon Video Game Championships kicked off on Oct. 1 and two weeks into the event, the meta for Generation IX has practically been defined.

With a mixture of returning powerhouses and newcomers to this generation, this particular list of Pokémon have been prominent members of many of the teams entering the championships.

Fans speculated the roles of the powerful Paradox Pokémon since the beginning, Iron Hands and Flutter Mane being the two that made prominent appearances in this meta.

Kinda wild how centralized this meta feels already and it's only 2 weeks in. 3 mons at 50%+ and 3 others at 30%+ is nuts. pic.twitter.com/AhiNVU9bdt — 45mice (@45mice) October 14, 2023

Iron Hands boasts a massive attack stat and an impressive defense stat, equipping it with an Assault Vest making it quite bulky and capable of standing up to most threats that it faces, including Chien-Pao, another of the Pokémon that made it into a number of teams for the VGC.

Flutter Mane is equipped with a massive 135 base special attack stat as well as speed, with a massive move pool giving it excellent coverage. Holding choice specs, Flutter Mane has the power to Two-Hit KO almost anything presented to it.

Landorus-Therian remains a vital asset to a team with its immense versatility and can still be used as an excellent offensive pivot with access to Intimidate and U-Turn, or can instead be built more bulky to make good use of Stealth Rock to whittle the opposing team down each time they switch.

Newcomer Ogerpon has also found a presence within the event, with a great stat spread that makes it a vicious and fast attacker, with access to four types of powerful STAB moves, but Hearthflame and Wellspring are the forms that have seen the most use.

These 12 Pokémon have only needed two weeks to carve the meta game of Generation IX during VGC. As has been the case since Generation V, building a team usually counts on thinking that the opponent will be using a Landorus-Therian. Only now there are three key threats to watch out for: Landorus, Iron Hands, and Flutter Mane.

About the author