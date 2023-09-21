Payday 3 Touch the Sky heist guide

The Touch the Sky heist is one of my favorite heists in Payday 3. In this particular mission, players get to navigate a beautiful penthouse and take down guards.

I went for a silent and slightly deadly method of approach, only taking down three guards throughout the entire heist—and that all seemed to work quite perfectly. Follow my steps closely, and you’ll be in and out in no time. The area on this heist is rather small when compared to others in Payday 3, so prepare to go back and forth, a lot.

Tips to make things easier in Touch the Sky heist in Payday 3

Take out the guard watching the cameras. He’s located by the lift on the top floor or he’ll be at the last door in the hallway downstairs, and you need the blue key pass to get in. Once you’re in, take him out and answer his radio. After sorting him out, you’re free to roam without cameras making your life difficult.

Payday 3 Touch the Sky heist walkthrough

How to infiltrate the Penthouse in Touch the Sky heist

Pretend it’s CS:GO and do a vent drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports Grab the keycard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You start off looking at a guard standing in front of a door. There’s a staircase to your right, that’s where you’ll need to go.

Mask up as you’re going up the stairs.

Go up the stairs and open the vent up the top of the staircase. This will lead you all the way through to another vent where you’ll drop into an office/lounge area. I opened the door right behind the couch to see the guard with a phone in his back pocket standing by the railing.

There is also a security guard with a blue swipe pass in his back pocket. His card will open the security room, which can be downstairs or upstairs next to the lift. These two guards move around like crazy, so they might not be in the same spots for your playthrough. The one with the hackable phone wanders around the whole building. But he does make his way back upstairs, so if you’re patient, you’ll be able to hack with fewer people around.

How to find the Master Bedroom in Touch the Sky heist

This is the Master Bedroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stand in this circle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Master Bedroom is toward the stairs at the back wall of the penthouse on the top floor. Once you’ve found the locked door, there’ll be an iPad-looking device on the wall. Interact with it to begin the hacking process.

Once that’s done you’ll have to go from area to area, sitting in the circles. These will spawn all over the penthouse, giving you plenty of opportunity to explore in the process.

You can move out of the circles and come back to them if guards come by. After you’ve filled the green bar, you’ll be able to enter the room.

How to find the Vault in Touch the Sky heist

Try the fourth book first. Screenshot by Dot Esports Someone needs to wash their hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you’ve entered the Master Bedroom, you’ll have to find the vault hidden inside. There is a television unit inside the bedroom with books set up on the shelves. Start pulling one out at a time to see which opens the vault door behind the bed. Odds are, it will be in a different spot for you, but I opened the vault on the fourth book from the left.

The vault door behind the bed will have a code lock to its left. Take note of what numbers the dirty fingers touched, as it’ll save your brain from having to remember four different PIN codes later.

How to hack the smartphone in Touch the Sky heist

This can either be a security camera room or the filing room. Screenshot by Dot Esports This area is connected to the balcony downstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The head of security roams the entire building. Catch him while he’s upstairs for an easier tail. Follow him until the hacking process is complete, or take him out like I did. He is outlined so it’s easier to find him.

If you do take him out, he will drop his phone. This means you have to hack the phone where it lands, so be careful where you take him out.

Now you’ll have to go downstairs, take a left, and another left. This will lead you toward the filing room with the red keycard, and now you’ve got the QR code, you can open the door.

He will keep walking away so stay close. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check the cabinet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If, like me, you’ve had the area change after many unsuccessful attempts, it will be where the security camera room once was. Once you’ve scanned the QR code, you can go into the filing room. The red keycard will be in the filing cabinet to the left of the door as you enter. Now you have the keycard, head back upstairs.

You’ll find the locked door with a red key card slot next to it. Open the door and enter.

Tip: They change the locations of where to find the red key card.

In my multiple playthroughs, they switched the original security room with the filing room. The location of the card was still the filing cabinet.

How to find the Panic Room Door Switch in Touch the Sky heist

This is Mason’s Office. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t not press the button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mason’s office will be on the other side of the top floor, by the staircase leading down to his house guests. At this point, you’ll already have the keycards required for each door. The panic room door switch is underneath the office table. Interact with the red button and it’ll begin the next phase of the heist.

Now you have to find Mason Laurent. This is when a whisky delivery arrives at the penthouse. Your next step is to poison Mason’s drink. Go down to the kitchen, and find the whisky bottle sitting on the bench next to the bell.

Once you have spiked the expensive whiskey, ring the bell and get out of there.

The door to the left is where you can find the poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t drink it, spike it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eventually, he will become ill. His silhouette will appear and show him in the bathroom downstairs. Go take him hostage and try not to get caught doing it. The next step is to take him upstairs to his office. There are guards roaming around, so be careful.

How to open Mason’s Personal Vault in Touch the Sky heist

Get him at his worst. Screenshot by Dot Esports Throw Mason at the eye scanner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve got him in his office, throw him against the wall with the eye scanner. This is next to the vault and is hard to miss. Make sure you tie his hands so he can’t run away, then look at the whiteboard on one of the walls in the vault.

One of the codes on the whiteboard will help you break into the other vault in the Master Bedroom. Navigate your way back to the Master Bedroom, and put the PIN into the lock.

Write your numbers down, not mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve got the right code the door will be unlocked. Open the door and crack the safe inside to get the SSD card. Pick up the SSD card and decrypt the drive by heading to the computer back in Mason’s Office. Plug the SSD into the computer and confirm the device on the PC. This will take roughly 30 seconds to finish.

A safe within a vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pick up the SSD and don’t let go. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wait for it to finish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grab the SSD once more and leave the office. All you have to do now is escape.

How to secure the Drive in Touch the Sky heist

Since the drive is the main goal of the heist, you’ll be able to leave once you have obtained it. The last step once you have it is to get out of the penthouse. Head to the statues downstairs and go left to see the main exit. There’s a guard standing there at all times, but you can easily take him out if you get close enough.

Watch out for the guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pack your things and leave please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be careful of other guards wandering the perimeter, and make sure to answer his alarm. Also, don’t forget you’re holding a bag, so you won’t be able to take him out without dropping it first.

Once he’s incapacitated, head over to the elevator to drop off your stolen goods and get out of there.

