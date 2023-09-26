If you’re new to Payday 3, you may have noticed that many skills refer to performing takedowns but might not have any clue what that actually means. Takedowns are indeed a part of Payday 3, and do not simply refer to dealing with a guard—a takedown is an actual unique feature that can only be used in certain circumstances.

Read on to learn what a takedown is, how to perform one, and what situations you’ll want to use takedowns in.

Payday 3: Takedowns explained

In Payday 3, a takedown is a feature that allows you to strangle a guard (presumably to death, as they never wake up). There are several benefits to using takedowns over other methods of guard disposal, the most relevant of which are:

Takedowns are completely silent

Takedowns do not use up any ammo or resources

How to perform a takedown

To perform a takedown on a guard, you must first take them as a human shield. This can only be done while your mask is on and stealth has not been broken. If the alarm has been raised, the only way you can perform a takedown is if you stun a guard or SWAT officer first using a flash bang or similar item.

To take a guard hostage, approach them from behind when they have not detected you or they are stunned. You’ll get a prompt to take them hostage (X, Square, or F depending on your platform). After taking them hostage, hold that same key to take them down. You will see your character strangling them with a forearm choke, and once they are unconscious you will automatically pick up the body.

Make sure your mask is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Grab an unsuspecting guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Now SQUEEZE! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Performing a takedown in Payday 3, step by step

Here’s a step-by-step process for how to perform a takedown in Payday 3:

Approach a guard from behind before they’ve detected you or if they are stunned. Hit the prompt to take them hostage (X, Square, or F key, depending on platform) Hold the same button to perform a takedown.

When to use takedowns in Payday 3

Takedowns are incredibly useful for getting rid of guards on patrol without raising the alarm or blowing your cover. So long as you hide the body in a place that it won’t be seen, you can takedown a guard to free up a route without losing stealth.

A warning, though: After taking down a guard, they will receive a call on their radio. If you do not answer the radio, the alarm will be raised. You can only answer four radios before the alarm is raised regardless, and this number is automatically tracked on your screen. If you’ve already taken down four guards, the next takedown will set off the alarm, and you will break stealth.

